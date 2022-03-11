Why DC Patrick Graham wants to lead the Raiders defense as a teacher

Patrick Graham may hold the title of Raiders defensive coordinator, but what he really sees himself as is a teacher.

"What we do is we develop lesson plans and try to implement what we want to see out there on the field," Graham said Friday in his first press conference in the Silver and Black.

Nicknamed "The Black Picasso" by players for the artful plays he draws up, it's no surprise Graham is a master of the cerebral, especially with a résumé that includes a sociology degree from Yale and coaching stops at Notre Dame, the Patriots, Packers, Dolphins and most recently, Giants.

"What we try to do with our lesson plans is teach the guys conceptual football, teach them situational football, all the stuff [Head Coach] Josh [McDaniels] talked about – us being a smart, tough football team – just making sure we're getting that stuff down. And then from there it grows.

"It evolves more over time than say, creation. We're trying to evolve the defense as opposed to creating new things every week. That's a big part of what we do, and it starts with the conceptual learning early on."