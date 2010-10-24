Raiders Dismantle Broncos 59-14

The Oakland Raiders dominated the Denver Broncos 59-14 at INVESCO Field at Mile High in Denver. RB Darren McFadden scored four touchdowns on the day, CB Chris Johnson returned an interception for a touchdown and the Raiders set a team record for points scored in a game.

The Raiders won the coin toss and elected to receive. Jacoby Ford fielded the opening kickoff for a touchback and Jason Campbell opened at quarterback. The Raiders struck first when Campbell connected with TE Zach Miller for a 43-yard scoring strike to cap a 9-play, 80-yard drive. K Sebastian Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders led 7-0 with 10:44 left in the first quarter.

Janikowski's ensuing kickoff sailed through the end zone for a touchback. CB Chris Johnson picked off a QB Kyle Orton pass and raced 30 yards for the score. Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders led 14-0 with 10:36 left in the first quarter.

Janikowski's ensuing kickoff was fielded in the end zone for a touchback. On the next play, the Raiders Lamarr Houston recovered a Denver fumble at the Broncos 21. Initially ruled down, Raiders Head Coach Tom Cable challenged the ruling and the Raiders were awarded the ball. RB McFadden cashed in on a 4-yard run to cap a 3-play, 21-yard drive. Janikowski extra point was good and the Raiders led 21-0 with 8:58 left in the first quarter.

The ensuing kickoff was fielded for another touchback. The Broncos drove to the Raiders 43 before failing to convert on 4th and 1 and the Raiders took over on downs. Janikowski added to the Raiders lead with a 31-yard field goal to culminate a 7-play, 44-yard drive. The Raiders took a 24-0 advantage with 4:20 left in the first quarter.

The ensuing kickoff flew out of the back of the end zone for another touchback. The Raiders held the Broncos to a three and out thanks to LB Kamerion Wimbley's third sack of the season. WR Nick Miller returned the punt 15 yards to the Raiders 43. Campbell then connected with McFadden on screen pass and McFadden scampered and broke a tackle at the goal line and scored. Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders led 31-0 with 14:36 left in the second quarter.

The ensuing kickoff was fumbled and returned to the Denver 10. The Broncos went three and out and Nick Miller returned the punt to the Raiders 31. The Raiders drove into Denver territory but a 3rd and long sack brought P Shane Lechler on to punt for the first time. Lechler's punt was downed at the Denver 14.

Two plays later, safety Mike Mitchell recovered an Orton fumble and returned it to the Denver 14. McFadden scored his third TD of the day on a 4-yard touchdown run up the middle. The extra point was good and the Raiders led 38-0 with 7:58 left in the 2nd quarter.

The ensuing kickoff sailed through the back of the end zone for a touchback. The Raiders took over after holding Denver to a three and out and Nick Miller returned the punt to the 35. The Broncos got on the board with a 7-yard touchdown pass. K Matt Prater's extra point was good and the Raiders led 38-7 with 1:56 left in the second quarter.

The Raiders ran out the clock to end the first half and took a 38-7 lead into the locker room.

Eric Decker returned the opening kickoff of the second half to the Denver 36. Orton connected with Moreno for a 27-yard screen that Moreno took to the end zone. The extra point was good and the Raiders maintained a 38-14 advantage.

FB Marcel Reece cashed in with a 1-yard TD run on 4th and 1 to cap an 80-yard drive. Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders led 45-14 with 7:33 left in the 3rd quarter.

The Raiders held the Broncos to a three-and-out thanks in part to a DT Tommy Kelly sack. Nick Miller returned the punt to the Raiders 43. RB Darren McFadden broke loose for a 57-yard touchdown run. Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders led 52-14 with 5:28 left in the third quarter.

The Raiders held the Broncos to another three-and-out and Nick Miller the kick bounce and roll out of bounds at the Raiders 32. Michael Bush scored on a 1-yard TD run and Janikowski's PAT gave the Raiders a 59-14 lead.

The Raiders held Denver to another three and out and the Raiders took over at the Denver 49 after Nick Miller's punt return. Kyle Boller took over at quarterback.

The Raiders went three and out and S Hiram Eugene downed Lechler's punt at the Denver 1-yard line. The Raiders held Denver to a three and out. Nick Miller returned the punt and a holding call backed the Raiders up to their own 23. The Raiders drove to the Denver 42 before the Broncos forced a punt. The punt bounced into the end zone for a touchback, but a holding call on the Broncos backed them up to their own 10.

The Broncos drove to the Raiders 1, but the Silver and Black held when LB Rolando McClain deflected Orton's 4th and goal pass. The Raiders took over on downs with just over 3:00 to play. The Silver and Black ran out the clock and completed their victory.