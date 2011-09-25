 Skip to main content
Raiders Down Jets 34-24

Sep 25, 2011 at 09:25 AM
092411-mcfadden-story.jpg

RB Darren McFadden scored twice to help pace the Raiders offense. AP Photo.

The Jets won the opening coin toss and elected to defer their choice to the second half and the Raiders elected to receive the opening kickoff. Rookie RB Taiwain Jones returned K Nick Folk's opening kickoff to the Raiders 24. RB Darren McFadden's 2-yard dash to the end zone and K Sebastian Janikowski's extra point capped a 5-play, 76-yard drive and gave the Raiders a 7-0 lead with 12:36 left in the first quarter.

Janikowski's ensuing kickoff was fielded by CB Antonio Cromartie nine yards deep in the end zone for a touchback. And the Jets started at their own 20. The Jets drove into Raiders territory before the Silver and Black forced a P T.J. Conley punt. Rookie WR Denarius Moore called for and made a fair catch of the 34-yard punt at the Raiders 8.

The Raiders were unable to mount a drive and P Shane Lechler's punt was returned to the Jets 29. The Jets answered with a QB Mark Sanchez 1-yard TD run to cap a 71-yard drive. Folk's extra point was good and the game was tied 7-7 with 6:37 left in the first quarter.

Folk's ensuing kickoff sailed through the back of the end zone for a touchback and the Raiders took over at their own 20. The Raiders went three and out and Lechler came on to punt.  Jeremy Kerley returned the punt 49 yards to the Raiders 24. The Raiders got the ball right back when safety Tyvon Branch picked off a Sanchez pass in the end zone.

The Jets forced a three and out and Lechler's punt was returned and fumbled. The Jets recovered the fumble at the 32. The return man lost his helmet, and by rule the ball was placed where he lost the helmet, the Jets 21.   

The Jets took the lead when Sanchez connected with RB LaDainian Tomlinson for an 18-yard TD pass. The extra point was good and the Jets took a 14-7 lead with 13:24 left in the 2nd quarter.

Jones returned the ensuing kickoff to the Raiders 13. Janikowski missed a 56-yard field goal attempt and the Jets took over at their own 46. The Jets drove deep into Raiders territory but were forced to settle for a Folk field goal. The 21-yard kick was good and the Jets led 17-7 with 5:03 left in the 2nd quarter.

Jones returned the ensuing kickoff 15 yards to the Raiders 15.   McFadden then took off for a 70-yard TD run. The extra point was good and the Raiders cut the Jets lead to 17-14 with 3:40 left in the 2nd quarter.

Janikowski's ensuing kickoff went through the end zone for a touchback and the Jets took over at their own 20. The Jets managed one first down thanks to a defensive penalty, but the Raiders forced a punt. The Raiders took over at their own 14 after the punt and the return.

Janikowski's 54-yard field goal tied the game at 17-17 as the second quarter came to a close.

The Raiders allowed one first down before a DE Jarvis Moss sack helped derail the Jets drive. And a LB Kamerion Wimbley sack ended the next one. The teams, however, traded punts.

The Raiders took the lead on rookie WR Denarius Moore's electrifying 23-yard TD run on a reverse. Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders led 24-17 with 40 seconds left in the 3rd quarter.

The Jets muffed Janikowski's kickoff and Jones recovered at the New York 13. Two plays later, RB Michael Bush cashed in from a yard out. The extra point was good and the Raiders led 31-17 with 14:58 left in the 4th quarter.

Cromartie returned Janikowski's ensuing kickoff to the Jets 20.  The teams traded punts again. The Jets cut into the Raiders lead when Sanchez connected with WR Plaxico Burress for a 17-yard TD pass. The extra point was good and the the Raiders led 31-24 with 5:33 left to play.

Moore fielded the ensuing kickoff in the end zone and took a knee for a touchback. Janikowski's 49-yard field goal gave the Raiders a 34-24 lead with 2:32 left to play in the game.

RB Joe McKnight returned the kickoff to the Jets 42. The Jets drove to the Raiders 2-yard line but the Silver and Black kept Sanchez out of the end zone on 4th and 2 and took over on downs at their own 1 with 49 seconds left. The Raiders ran out the clock and secured the victory.

The Raiders improve to 2-1 on the season and host the New England Patriots at O.co Coliseum next Sunday in Week 4 action.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

