Raiders establish All For You Crew to address social injustice

Dec 30, 2020 at 10:55 AM
HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and the Raiders players have established a charitable platform called The All For You Crew, in partnership with the Raiders Foundation. The All For You Crew is focused on addressing social injustices by supporting Southern Nevada charities dedicated to helping the community through programs and opportunities involving three pillars: first responders, education and youth programming. 

The Raiders Foundation is committed to increasing community and civic health through military support and youth development and is facilitating The All For You Crew. The Raiders front office is also supporting The All For You Crew efforts. Raiders players, with help from the Raiders Foundation, chose six local nonprofit organizations to support in connection with the identified pillars. Each organization has provided its mission statement and other important information below.

First Responders: By collaborating with local police agencies and juvenile rehabilitation centers, The All For You Crew hopes to increase meaningful relationships and awareness within the community.  

Police Athletic League of Southern Nevada: As its mission statement says, the Police Athletic League of Southern Nevada "provides area youth, ages 6 to 17 with positive alternatives through athletics, education and community service. All PAL programs involve local law enforcement as coaches, instructors, mentors, and role models. Police employee involvement helps promote a positive view of law enforcement and leads to life-changing attitudes and relationships."

• The Children's Service Guild has been selected in connection with its Spring Mountain Youth Camp. As described by the organization, the Children's Service Guild is "a juvenile facility, which houses male youth between the ages of 13 and 18 who have been adjudicated for delinquent acts by a Juvenile Court Judge. This division provides for the therapeutic, educational, social, medical and recreational needs of approximately 240 young men each year. The average length of stay is approximately six months and the average age is 15 1/2 years."

Education: Support from The All For You Crew in this pillar is aimed at creating opportunities to help increase educational achievement for students.  

Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada (CIS): As described by CIS, "CIS is driven by the belief that every child has unlimited potential but may not have access to equal opportunities to succeed. Our evidence based, integrated student services model works together with schools and the broader community to reduce dropout rates and increase student achievement. We place full time, highly trained site coordinators inside Title I schools to work directly with students, creating a one-on-one relationship with a caring adult, a safe place to learn and grow and providing a support system to eliminate whatever barriers may exist in their lives. We case manage and coordinate resources and services — literally bringing Community into our Schools — to do whatever it takes in supporting the students we serve. In Southern Nevada, we have programs in 53 K-12 schools and in 2019, CIS of Southern Nevada celebrated a K-12 promotion rate of 97% and a high school graduation rate of 95%." In 2018, the Raiders adopted five CIS Resource Rooms providing school supplies, emergency food, hygiene kits, clothing and other items."

Real Talk Youth Impact Program Inc.: "Our mission is to assist the next generation with achieving their hopes and dreams, to build character, and to assist in helping them to reach their full potential as responsible citizens and future leaders of tomorrow. The program is designed to hit home with at-risk youth and provide the resources, funding, and support needed for Southern Nevada adolescents to participate in extra-curricular activities of their choice. Real Talk also educates the youth about the consequences of making poor choices and utilizes individuals who fortunately entered the criminal justice system to provide the youth hope, guidance, and encouragement."

Youth Programming: The All For You Crew prioritizes supporting organizations dedicated to creating recreational activities focused on youth football, leadership development, social skills and mentoring. 

Big Dawg Football Inc. is "a program dedicated to molding the character and skills of student-athletes through community sports outreach and its A.C.E. (Athletics. Character. Education) Program. The objective of the A.C.E. Program is to build student-athletes holistically with character building activities, teaching the student through academic support and training the player with the position-specific sports development."

Gentlemen  By  Choice Community Development Corporation (GBC): "Our mission is 'developing tomorrow's leaders today' and to revolutionize youth mentorship by intentionally raising organizational standards and delivering a high-quality program that provides youth substance, strategies, and practices that will prepare them for 21st century workforce and social engagement. GBC's Youth Personal Development and Leadership organization specializes in youth social emotional prevention and intervention alternatives. GBC provides training in the areas of Leadership, Image, Financial management and Etiquette (L.I.F.E). The program employs a sequential, action based, focused approach to promote positive growth, supportive relationships, problem solving and civic engagement in developing the whole child, while deliberately targeting at-risk youth from underserved communities."

