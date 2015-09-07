Raiders Establish Practice Squad

Garrett Gilbert: Originally drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the sixth round (214th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft…Spent the 2014 season on the practice squads of the Rams and New England Patriots…Spent training camp in 2015 with the Detroit Lions before being waived…Appeared in a total of 47 at SMU with 37 starts…Finished with 9,761 passing yards on 908-of-1,548 passing (58.6 percent), 49 TDs and 45 INTs…Added 1,013 rushing yards and 20 TDs on the ground for a total of 10,774 all-purpose yards…Began collegiate career at Texas.