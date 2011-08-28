Raiders Fall to Saints 40-20

WR Derek Hagan hauled in a pass and raced 35 yards for a touchdown. AP Photo.



The Saints won the opening coin toss and marched down the field as RB Mark Ingram's 2-yard TD run capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive. The extra point was good and the Saints led 7-0 with 10:45 left in the first quarter.

WR Nick Miller kicked the ball out of bounds at the Raiders 9-yard line while attempting to field the ensuing kickoff on the run. The Raiders answered with an 11-play, 91-yard drive capped by QB Jason Campbell's 35-yard touchdown pass to WR Derek Hagan. Janikowski's extra point was good and the game was tied at 7-7 with 4:48 left in the first quarter.

Janikowski's ensuing kickoff sailed out of the back of the end zone for a touchback. The Saints answered with an 80-yard drive which was capped off by a 1-yard RB Pierre Thomas touchdown dive. The extra point was good and the Saints led 14-7 with 33 seconds left in the first quarter.

Rookie WR Denarius Moore returned the ensuing kickoff 19 yards to the Raiders 17. A holding penalty derailed the Raiders next drive and P Shane Lechler was called on to punt the ball back to the Saints. Lechler's 51-yard punt was returned 2 yards to their own 22.

The Saints increased their lead to 17-7 with a 33-yard field goal from K Garrett Hartley.

Rookie RB Taiwan Jones retuned the ensuing kickoff 18 yards to the Raiders 18. An offensive pass interference penalty kept the Raiders out of the red zone on their next possession. Janikowski came on and capped the 9-play, 43-yard drive with a 57-yard field goal off the dirt. The kick cut the Saints lead to 17-10 with 2:31 left in the second quarter.

Janikowski's ensuing kickoff was fielded in the end zone but not returned and the Saints took over at the 20 after the touchback. Chase Daniel took over at quarterback for New Orleans.

A DE Lamarr Houston sack ended the Saints next drive. Miller returned the punt to the Raiders 33. Campbell drove the Raiders down the field but his pass for TE Brandon Myers was tipped and intercepted in the end zone. Daniel took a knee and the Saints took a 17-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The opening kickoff of the second half sailed out of the back of the end zone and the Raiders took over at their own 20 with Kyle Boller at quarterback. Rookie RB Taiwan Jones put on a show and capped off the 80-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good and the game was tied 17-17 with 12:00 left in the third quarter.

A penalty wiped out WR Courtney Roby's return of P Glenn Pakulak's ensuing kickoff and the Saints took over at their own 11-yard line. The Saints went three-and-out and K Sebastian Janikowski capped the Raiders next possession with a 39-yard field goal to give the home team a 20-17 lead with 8:31 left in the 3rd quarter.

The Saints answered when Daniel connected with TE Tory Humphrey for a 3-yard scoring strike. The extra poiont was good and the Saints reclaimed the lead, 24-20 with 6:13 left in the 3rd quarter.

WR Shaun Bodiford returned the ensuing kickoff 26 yards to the Raiders 28. The Raiders managed one first down but were forced to punt on 4th and 5 at their own 47. Lechler's sky-high 39-yard punt was fair caught at the Saints 13.

New Orleans increased their lead to 32-20 at the end of the third quarter when RB Joique Bell leaped into the end zone from a yard out, and Daniel converted the two-point conversion attempt.

The Raiders next possession started promisingly enough but QB Trent Edwards fumbled a shotgun snap on 3rd and 10 and the Saints recovered at the Raiders 39.

Daniel wasted no time and connected with WR Adrian Arrington for a 39-yard TD pass on the next play. The two-point conversion was good and the Saints took a 40-20 lead with 12:53 left to play.

After Bodiford returned the ensuing kickoff, the Raiders went three-and-out and Lechler's punt was returned to the Saints 30. Sean Canfield entered the game at quarterback for New Orleans.

The Raiders forced a punt and took over at their own 7 after the kick and Miller's return.