Raiders FB Alec Ingold provides resources to Las Vegas school

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold joined players across the NFL to provide much needed items to youth and families this winter. Ingold's support will jumpstart an entire school for their second semester. Through the Raiders Foundation and national nonprofit Beyond the Basics Inc., Ingold donated classroom supplies, books, clothing, toys, games, diapers and wipes for the students and teachers at Head Start program, Strong Start Academy at Lorenzi in Las Vegas. In addition, to show his appreciation for their hard work and dedication, Ingold provided a catered lunch to the teachers and support staff.
Ingold, the Raiders' 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, was involved in a similar event last year when he and a Raiders teammate held a virtual meet-and-greet with families from Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada and Nevada Partners to offer encouragement and brighten spirits. At the conclusion of the video chat, the Raiders players surprised the families with news that they were being gifted a holiday shopping spree.