Raiders FB Alec Ingold provides resources to Las Vegas school

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold joined players across the NFL to provide much needed items to youth and families this winter. Ingold's support will jumpstart an entire school for their second semester. Through the Raiders Foundation and national nonprofit Beyond the Basics Inc., Ingold donated classroom supplies, books, clothing, toys, games, diapers and wipes for the students and teachers at Head Start program, Strong Start Academy at Lorenzi in Las Vegas. In addition, to show his appreciation for their hard work and dedication, Ingold provided a catered lunch to the teachers and support staff.