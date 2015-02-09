Raiders Finalize Coaching Staff

The Oakland Raiders have hired the following coaches to complete Head Coach Jack Del Rio's staff, the club announced Monday.

Coach Title Previous NFL Coaching Seasons Seasons with Raiders Anno, Sam Defensive Assistant 0 First Eto, Darryl Asst. Strength and Conditioning 0 First Franklin, Jethro Defensive Line 8 First Gomes, Joe Head Strength and Conditioning 0 First Holt, Tim Assistant Offensive Line 4 First Holz, Nick Quality Control - Offense 3 3 Kijowski, Kevin Strength and Conditioning Asst. 0 First Miller, Wesley Strength and Conditioning Asst. 0 First Peetz, Jake Senior Offensive Assistant 6 First Smith, Travis Quality Control - Defense 3 3 Vieselmeyer, Brent Assistant Linebackers 0 First Woodson, Rod Assistant Defensive Backs 1 1

Anno:Joins the Raiders after spending the last six seasons at the University of San Diego as an assistant head coach/linebackers and special teams…Spent the last five seasons as the special teams coordinator along with coaching either linebackers or the defensive line unit…Coached linebackers and special teams at Central Connecticut State in 2008…Spent three seasons at his alma mater, the University of Southern California as a video assistant in 2007 and a defensive and special teams graduate assistant in 2005 and 2006…Prior to joining the USC staff, spent 2004 as an assistant coach at Venice (Calif.) High School…Served as the defensive coordinator at Santa Monica High from 2000-01…Spent four seasons as an assistant at Santa Monica (Calif.) High School from 1996-99…Was a linebacker and long snapper for seven years in the NFL…Played with the Los Angeles Rams (1987), Minnesota Vikings (1987-88), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1989-91) and San Diego Chargers (1992-93)…Received NFL Special Teams Player of the Year honors in 1989.

Eto:Joins the Raiders following six seasons with the NBA's Houston Rockets…Served as the Rockets' director of strength and conditioning from 2009-14…Prior to joining the Rockets, spent 10 years at world-renowned EXOS (formerly Athletes' Performance), serving as a senior performance specialist…Served as a performance coach at IMG Academy for three years (1997-99)…Spent seven years at the University of Arizona as the head assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Franklin:Enters his first season with the Raiders following four seasons at the University of Miami (Fla.)…Has served NFL stints with the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans…Was Miami's defensive line coach from 2011-14 following one season (2010) at Temple…Worked with Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr. during the 2009 and 2005 seasons at USC, serving as the defensive line coach while Norton, Jr. coached the linebackers…Spent two seasons with the Texans from 2007-08, coaching the defensive line…Served as the Buccaneers' defensive line coach for one season (2006)…Got his first NFL coaching job with the Packers, working as their defensive line coach from 2000-04…Spent eight seasons as the defensive line coach at Fresno State…Played two years as a defensive lineman for the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Oilers from 1988-89, playing in seven games.

Gomes:Enters his first season with the Raiders, having spent the previous nine years as the director of performance for EXOS (formerly Athletes' Performance)…Worked as a consultant in high performance solutions for professional sports and elite and also serving as a senior advisor for United States Army Special Operations Command for five years…Ran the industry-leading NFL Scouting Combine preparation program from 2007-10, training 35 first-round draft picks, 13 top 10 selections and four first-overall picks…Native of London, England.

Holt:Joins the Raiders for his fifth NFL season after spending 2014 at the collegiate level, serving as offensive line coach at Stetson University…Last worked in the professional ranks for the Chicago Bears in 2012, coaching the offensive line…Spent three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11, serving as an intern and offensive assistant before being named assistant offensive line coach in 2011…Spent 2008 working with the offensive line at Stonehill College…Returned to his alma mater, Division II Southern Connecticut State, to coach running backs from 2005-07…Was offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at American International from 2001-03…Spent two seasons at Cornell, working as tight ends/assistant offensive line coach in 1999 and running backs coach in 2000…Worked with tight ends and the offensive line at Lehigh from 1997-98…Was a three-year letterman at Southern Connecticut State before beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant, working with tight ends and the offensive line from 1995-96.

Holz:Enters his fourth season with the Raiders, his first as offensive quality control…Spent 2012-14 as the team's offensive assistant…Served the previous four seasons (2008-11) in a similar capacity at Stanford, also assisting the quarterbacks…Began his coaching career at the college level, working as offensive quality control coach and video intern at Nebraska in 2007…Three-year letterwinner at Colorado as a wide receiver and holder for field goals and PATs...Prepped at De La Salle High School in Concord, Calif., where he was teammates with current Raiders RB Maurice Jones-Drew.

Kijowski:Begins his first season in Oakland…Spent 2014 with the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, serving as the school's assistant strength and conditioning coach…Prior to joining UNC Wilmington, spent one year (2013) at Fort Bragg Military Base in North Carolina, where he implemented sleep monitoring systems and trained military personnel…Spent three years as a graduate assistant strength coach from 2011-13 at Appalachian State University.

Miller:Enters his first season with the Raiders, joining the team from EXOS (formerly Athletes' Performance)…Spent four years (2011-14) at EXOS, starting out as an intern before being promoted to performance coach…Played four seasons (2007-10) as a tight end at Missouri State University after redshirting…Appeared in 38 games with nine starts, totaling 11 receptions for 128 yards (11.6 avg.) and two TDs.

Peetz:Enters his seventh NFL season and his first with the Silver and Black…Spent 2014 as offensive quality control coach with the Washington Redskins after spending the previous year at the collegiate level…Worked as an offensive analyst under Nick Saban at Alabama in 2013, where he also assisted with the quarterbacks…Spent the previous five seasons (2008-12) with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a scouting assistant (2008-09), the team's BLESTO scout (2010-11) and then as an offensive assistant (2012) working with quarterbacks…Was the defensive quality control coach at UCLA in 2007…Began his coaching career in 2006 at Santa Barbara (Calif.) City College, working with safeties and serving as strength and conditioning…Played three seasons as a walk-on at Nebraska after spending his freshman year as a student assistant and strength coach.

Smith:Begins his fourth season in Oakland, his first as defensive quality control…Served as the team's defensive assistant for the previous three seasons (2012-14)…Worked extensively with the linebacker corps with the Raiders…Began his coaching career as the assistant tight ends/defensive line coach at Santa Monica (Calif.) Junior College…Served as offensive technical intern at Colorado in 2011…Attended Cal Poly, earning a bachelor's degree in kinesiology…Attended Foothill High School in Pleasanton, Calif., earning two letters as a linebacker and fullback.

Vieselmeyer:Brings 15 years of coaching experience at the college and high school levels into his first NFL season...Spent the last two seasons as co-defensive coordinator at Houston Baptist…Joined the Huskies after serving as head coach at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colo., beginning in March 2007, where he started the football program from scratch…Led the Eagles to four-straight state championships from 2009-12…Began his coaching career at Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, Calif., where he spent eight years as defensive coordinator…Led the Lancers to a 2006 California state title…Played linebacker at University of Redlands in Redlands, Calif. and Concordia University in Mequon, Wis.