Raiders Friday Practice Notebook: Trent Green Discusses AFC West Rivalries

"The turnovers were a big problem, they were right in position, you look at the final drive the Bears converted the 4th down to Bennett, Raiders had great coverage it was just an unbelievable play on Cutler and Bennett's part, so they were in position to win that game," Green said. "I just like the attitude of the team, you can see the way that the team carries themselves; you can see the presence that they have. There's a different bounce, there's a different feel to the team, there's a different feel to the staff, the energy around the team."

Green, who played against the Raiders in the midst of the Silver and Black's last dominance of the AFC West, says he sees some parallels between the Rich Gannon led Raiders and the Derek Carr led Raiders with some key differences.

"I see a lot of parallels, Rich [Gannon] was a veteran player at that point in time, the receivers he had - Tim and Jerry were veteran guys at that time, to see where the Raiders are right now with Derek Carr, I obviously think he has a bright future ahead of him, to put him in that class right now with a Rich Gannon, he had a an MVP during that stretch, but he's definitely on his way," Green said. "I see a lot of similarities in terms of his mobility, in terms of his arm strength. I like the young receivers, I like [Amari] Cooper, I think he does a good job, I'll still say Crabtree is a young guy even though he's in year seven. I think that those guys present a lot of problems for defense. Latavius [Murray] is a good young big back that can cause a lot of problems for defenses. I like the balance they have as well."