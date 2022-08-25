Raiders history to reunite at Allegiant Stadium for largest Silver and Black alumni gathering

"It's good for the guys on the team to have those guys around to give them a model of what it looks like," he continued. "I've been on a few teams but I've never seen an alumni association like the Raiders and it's good seeing the old guys get involved. Considering it's the largest alumni gathering for the Raiders, I'm really looking forward to it."

Several Raiders legends who are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame will make an appearance this weekend as well. Quite none of them will have the star power and legacy of 1985 MVP Marcus Allen. The Super Bowl MVP running back is looking forward to getting back with his teammates and reminiscing on their glory days.

He said he doesn't take the time spent with fellow alumni for granted and wants to soak in every moment this weekend.

"There's nothing like teammates. Football is special because it allows you to forge the quest to be great," said Allen. "It's awesome to see guys that you fought with and struggled with at times. We forged something special we really did. And I think sports is unique in that regard because there's a goal and whoever we are, no matter where we came from, we come together to reach that goal with a lot of effort and a lot of time.