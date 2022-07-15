Richie Incognito: My Next Chapter

Since I played my first snap at 12 years old, nothing in my life was more important than football. The game always came first.

Football has taught me a strong work ethic, a willing to get better every day and a desire to continue growing. It has taught me that while what you get is important, who you become is more important. All of these lessons I'll take with me into the next chapter.

Because today, I'm officially retiring from the NFL.

Everybody starts their NFL journey differently. You may be a first-round pick; you may be undrafted. But a willingness to sacrifice daily and dedicate yourself to the 1,000 micro-decisions that lead to winning will carry you far in a league where nothing is guaranteed.

I owe my ability to maintain single-minded focus to my father and the gift of grit and perseverance to my mother. While those have been foundational to my career, it was – perhaps, most importantly ­­– their unconditional love that gave me the confidence to believe in myself. I'll never be able to repay them for that.

With sacrifice comes adversity. While I wouldn't change those long hours in the gym and on the field, I'm excited for the wide-open ventures ahead of me. Take a vacation when I want. Go back to school to get my MBA. Spend more time with my family and friends.

After stepping away from football in 2018, I knew if I came back, it would be to finish out my career on my terms. It also had to be with the right team, which I found in the Raiders. There's always hesitancy in coming back when you've been out of the game, but after a tryout with the Raiders, I immediately knew it was the place for me. It made me hungry to come back.