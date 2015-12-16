Raiders Host Packers in Crucial Week 15 Tilt

The Oakland Raiders return home this weekend for their final home contests of season, starting a two-game homestand on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 20 at 1:05 p.m. PT. at O.co Coliseum. Starting Sunday, the Raiders will play two games in five days, as they host the San Diego Chargers on Dec. 24 on Thursday Night Football following the game against the Packers. Green Bay marks the final NFC opponent for Oakland, having already played the three other NFC North teams. The two teams will be meeting in Oakland for the first time since 2003, as each of the last two match-ups have come at Lambeau Field. Last week, the Raiders won a tight road contest against the Denver Broncos, 15-12, while the Packers won at home against the Dallas
Cowboys, 28-7.
THE SETTING
Date:Sunday, Dec. 20
Kickoff:1:05 p.m. PT
Site:O.co Coliseum (1966)
Capacity/Surface:56,063/Overseeded Bermuda
Regular Season:Raiders lead, 6-5
Postseason: Packers lead, 1-0 (Super Bowl II)
The Raiders won for the first time in Denver since 2011 last weekend, led by a strong defensive effort. DE Khalil Mack turned in a remarkable performance, tying a franchise record with five sacks on the afternoon and forcing a fumble that resulted in a safety. His five sacks are the most in a game by any player in the NFL this season, and he is now the league leader in sacks with 14 after posting nine over the last three weeks. S Charles Woodson recorded another takeaway, recovering a fumble forced by LB Ben Heeney in the third quarter. LB Malcolm Smith, the team's leading tackler this season, paced the unit again this week with 12 tackles. QB Derek Carr threw two touchdowns on the afternoon, connecting on an 11-yarder with WR Seth Roberts and a 16-yarder with TE Mychal Rivera for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.
Following Sunday's game, the Raiders will have a quick turnaround and play on Thursday Night Football against the San Diego Chargers on Christmas Eve. Green Bay will return home to host the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field next week.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION
FOX
Play-by-play:Chris MyersColor Analyst:Ronde Barber
Sideline:Jennifer Hale
RAIDERS RADIO
Flagship:95.7 The GAME
Play-by-play:Greg Papa
Color Analyst:Tom FloresSideline:Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio
Flagship: KSOL 98.9 FM
(Radio Estereo Sol 98.9 y 99.1)
Play-by-play: Fernando Arias
Color Analyst: Ambrosio Rico
SACK ATTACK
Over the last three weeks, the Raiders have sacked opposing quarterbacks 11 times, a number that is tied (NY Jets) for the league lead during that span. DE Khalil Mack has been on a torrid pace in those three games, posting nine sacks - by far the most in the NFL over that stretch - including a five-sack performance in last week's victory over the Denver Broncos. Mack now leads the NFL in sacks this season with 14. DE Mario Edwards Jr. (one), LB Ben Heeney (0.5) and DT Dan Williams (0.5) have also contributed to Oakland's sack total over the last three weeks. The Raiders are 2-1 over that stretch.
NOTABLE CONNECTIONS
Pro Connections
• Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie served as the Packers pro personnel assistant (1994-96), director of pro personnel (1997-2007) and director of football operations (2008-11), contributing to the 2010 Super Bowl XLV Championship team that also included current Packer and former Raider WR James Jones and Raiders S Charles Woodson. Raiders director of college scouting Shaun Herock was also a key member of the Packers' personnel staff, spending 19 seasons with Green Bay.
• Raiders S Charles Woodson played seven seasons for Green Bay (2006-2012) where he helped the Packers to the playoffs in five of his final six years there, including 2009, when he was named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year. A year later, Woodson helped the team capture Super Bowl XLV.
• Raiders defensive line coach Jethro Franklin held the same position with the Packers from 2000-2004.
Photos from the Raiders VS Packers all-time series.
• Packers WR James Jones grew up in San Jose, Calif., and attended Gunderson High School before playing collegiately at San Jose State from 2003-06. Jones played for Green Bay from 2007-13 before joining the Raiders in 2014, when he led the team with 73 catches and six touchdowns.
• Packers Associate Head Coach/linebackers Winston Moss played linebacker for the Raiders from 1991-94. Moss led the Raiders in tackles in 1993, leading the team to the AFC Divisional playoffs and earning the Ed Block Courage Award.
• Packers secondary - safeties coach Darren Perry was the defensive backs coach for the Raiders from 2007-08.
• Packers West Regional Scout Sam Seal was selected by the Raiders in the 1984 NFL Draft. He played wide receiver as a rookie in 1984 and moved to defensive back/kick returner from 1985-1987 for the Silver and Black. Seal returned to the Raiders in 1992.
• Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio (assistant strength coach/linebackers) worked with Packers associate head coach/offense Tom Clements (quarterbacks) from 1997-1998 with the Saints.
• Raiders linebackers coach Sal Sunseri coached the defensive line under Packers defensive line coach Mike Trgovac (defensive coordinator) from 2003-2008 with the Panthers. The year before in 2002, Trgovac coached the line under Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio (defensive coordinator). Del Rio, Sunseri and Trgovac all coached Packers LB Julius Peppers, who played for the Panthers from 2002-2009.
College Connections
• Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie played linebacker at Tennessee in 1981 under Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers, then the defensive backs coach. Capers also coached Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio (linebacker) with the Saints in 1986 and Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Rod Woodson (defensive back) with the Steelers from 1992-1994.
• Packers special teams coordinator Ron Zook (defensive backs) coached Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie (linebacker) at Tennessee in 1984. Zook (special teams coordinator) also coached Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Rod Woodson (defensive back) in 1996 with the Steelers.
• Raiders QB Derek Carr (2009-13) threw to Packers WR Davante Adams (2012-13) for two seasons at Fresno State, helping Adams set 14 new Mountain West records and 11 Fresno State records.
• Packers TE Richard Rodgers played three seasons at Cal from 2011-2013.
• Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers coached defensive backs at San Jose State in 1977 before holding the same position at Cal from 1978-1979.
• Raiders WR Amari Cooper, Packers S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, and Packers RB Eddie Lacy were all teammates at Alabama in 2012, winning the 2012 BCS National Championship.
• Packers LB Clay Matthews played for Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr. (linebackers) from 2005-2008 at USC. Matthews also played for Raiders defensive line coach Jethro Franklin at USC from 2005-2006 and Raiders defensive assistant Sam Anno from 2005-2007 and was teammates with Raiders LB Malcolm Smith from 2007-2008. Packers LB Nick Perry also played at USC for one season (2009) under Norton, Jr., and was Smith's teammate on the linebacking corps.
• Packers WR Ty Montgomery played four seasons (2011-2014) at Stanford, finishing as the school's all-time leader in kickoff return yards.
Hometown Connections
• Raiders DE Shelby Harris is from Milwaukee, Wis. and attended Homestead High School in Mequon, Wis.
• Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is from Chico, Calif., and attended Pleasant Valley High School. Following high school, Rodgers attended Butte College before playing at Cal.
• Packers WR Davante Adams is from Palo Alto, Calif., and attended Palo Alto High School.
• Packers T David Bakhtiari is from San Mateo, Calif., and attended Junipero Serra High School.
PACKERS SNAPSHOT
Overview: Led by Head Coach Mike McCarthy, now in his 10th season at the helm in Green Bay, the Packers have won two straight games heading into Sunday's contest. McCarthy has posted a 103-53-1 (.659) mark in the regular season over his 10 years with the team. The Packers are 4-2 on the road this season and have won their last two contests away from home, at Detroit in Week 13 and at Minnesota in Week 11.
Offense: The always dangerous Green Bay offense is led by 11-year veteran QB Aaron Rodgers, who has completed 282-of-461 attempts for 3,175 yards with 28 touchdowns and five interceptions for a rating of 97.5 this season. His leading rusher has been RB Eddie Lacy, who has posted 641 yards on 151 attempts (4.2 avg.) and a team-high three rushing touchdowns. Rodgers has a number of talented receivers at his disposal, including fifth-year WR Randall Cobb. He leads the team with 65 receptions for 737 yards (11.3 avg.) with six touchdowns. TE Richard Rodgers has caught a touchdown in each of the team's last two games and leads the squad with seven receiving touchdowns on 49 receptions with 442 yards (9.0 avg.).
Defense: The Packers' defense has been surrendering an average of 350.2 yards per game, with opponents picking up 233.8 passing yards per game and 116.4 yards per game on the ground. The unit has been successful at keeping opponents out of the end zone, as the Packers are surrendering only 18.7 points per game. Four different Packers have multiple interceptions, and it is sixth-year CB Sam Shields who leads the team with three interceptions. Rookie CB Quinten Rollins has the team's sole interception-return touchdown, a 45-yarder. Veteran LB Julius Peppers, now in his 14th season, leads the Packers with seven sacks, while LB Clay Matthews ranks second on the team with 5.5 sacks.