Raiders Host Packers in Crucial Week 15 Tilt

• Packers WR James Jones grew up in San Jose, Calif., and attended Gunderson High School before playing collegiately at San Jose State from 2003-06. Jones played for Green Bay from 2007-13 before joining the Raiders in 2014, when he led the team with 73 catches and six touchdowns.

• Packers Associate Head Coach/linebackers Winston Moss played linebacker for the Raiders from 1991-94. Moss led the Raiders in tackles in 1993, leading the team to the AFC Divisional playoffs and earning the Ed Block Courage Award.

• Packers secondary - safeties coach Darren Perry was the defensive backs coach for the Raiders from 2007-08.

• Packers West Regional Scout Sam Seal was selected by the Raiders in the 1984 NFL Draft. He played wide receiver as a rookie in 1984 and moved to defensive back/kick returner from 1985-1987 for the Silver and Black. Seal returned to the Raiders in 1992.

• Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio (assistant strength coach/linebackers) worked with Packers associate head coach/offense Tom Clements (quarterbacks) from 1997-1998 with the Saints.

• Raiders linebackers coach Sal Sunseri coached the defensive line under Packers defensive line coach Mike Trgovac (defensive coordinator) from 2003-2008 with the Panthers. The year before in 2002, Trgovac coached the line under Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio (defensive coordinator). Del Rio, Sunseri and Trgovac all coached Packers LB Julius Peppers, who played for the Panthers from 2002-2009.

College Connections

• Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie played linebacker at Tennessee in 1981 under Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers, then the defensive backs coach. Capers also coached Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio (linebacker) with the Saints in 1986 and Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Rod Woodson (defensive back) with the Steelers from 1992-1994.

• Packers special teams coordinator Ron Zook (defensive backs) coached Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie (linebacker) at Tennessee in 1984. Zook (special teams coordinator) also coached Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Rod Woodson (defensive back) in 1996 with the Steelers.

• Raiders QB Derek Carr (2009-13) threw to Packers WR Davante Adams (2012-13) for two seasons at Fresno State, helping Adams set 14 new Mountain West records and 11 Fresno State records.

• Packers TE Richard Rodgers played three seasons at Cal from 2011-2013.

• Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers coached defensive backs at San Jose State in 1977 before holding the same position at Cal from 1978-1979.

• Raiders WR Amari Cooper, Packers S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, and Packers RB Eddie Lacy were all teammates at Alabama in 2012, winning the 2012 BCS National Championship.

• Packers LB Clay Matthews played for Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr. (linebackers) from 2005-2008 at USC. Matthews also played for Raiders defensive line coach Jethro Franklin at USC from 2005-2006 and Raiders defensive assistant Sam Anno from 2005-2007 and was teammates with Raiders LB Malcolm Smith from 2007-2008. Packers LB Nick Perry also played at USC for one season (2009) under Norton, Jr., and was Smith's teammate on the linebacking corps.

• Packers WR Ty Montgomery played four seasons (2011-2014) at Stanford, finishing as the school's all-time leader in kickoff return yards.

Hometown Connections

• Raiders DE Shelby Harris is from Milwaukee, Wis. and attended Homestead High School in Mequon, Wis.

• Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is from Chico, Calif., and attended Pleasant Valley High School. Following high school, Rodgers attended Butte College before playing at Cal.

• Packers WR Davante Adams is from Palo Alto, Calif., and attended Palo Alto High School.

• Packers T David Bakhtiari is from San Mateo, Calif., and attended Junipero Serra High School.

