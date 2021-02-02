Raiders invite four local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV in appreciation of their commitment to our community

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have selected four local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay as their guests on February 7. The four Intermountain Healthcare caregiver heroes are being recognized for their unwavering commitment to their community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. They will join healthcare workers from around the country, including local healthcare heroes invited by NFL Clubs to take part in various Super Bowl LV festivities at Raymond James Stadium.

All healthcare workers attending Super Bowl LV will have completed both of their COVID-19 vaccination doses before traveling to Tampa Bay.

"We applaud all healthcare workers for their commitment during these unprecedented times," said Raiders President Marc Badain. "The Raiders were able to honor Southern Nevada frontline medical workers with an invitation to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium, and we're thrilled to join with the NFL to honor these individuals at the Super Bowl alongside fellow heroes from around the country."

"As the NFL season culminates in Tampa Bay, we are thanking our healthcare heroes who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events. "We are honored to salute those who have demonstrated dedication, commitment, and courage and deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration."

Health and safety precautions such as increased physical distancing, face coverings, hand hygiene stations, first aid areas, and directional signage will all be in place to create a safe environment for all individuals in attendance. For more information on Super Bowl LV gameday COVID-19 protocols visit www.nfl.com/super-bowl/event-info/fan-gameday-playbook. All activities during Super Bowl week, including on gameday, will be conducted in accordance with CDC and local health guidelines.

Intermountain Healthcare, previously named HealthCare Partners Nevada, assisted in the selection process of identifying the following four deserving healthcare workers for outstanding service to the community throughout the COVID-19 crisis:

Name: Dr. Charlene Adrian

Dr. Charlene Adrian, hospitalist, has earned a reputation as an outstanding advocate for her patients and her team. During the pandemic, her dedicated leadership has been an example of composure and calm while working in a busy hospital environment as she and others care for their patients.

Name: Dr. Orlando Ozir

Dr. Orlando Ozir, hospitalist, has been recognized with the Core Value of Team Award for dedicating his skills and compassion by providing care at four hospital locations. He is known among his colleagues for his selfless teamwork and tireless hours of work during the pandemic.

Name: Dr. Nicholas Calica

Dr. Nicholas Calica, hospitalist, is a dedicated physician who supported his colleagues by volunteering to take on extra shifts to extend his expertise to the unprecedented number of patients in need during the COVID-19 spread.

Name: Samantha Balsomo

Samantha Balsomo, nurse practitioner, has gone above and beyond caring for her patients during the long months of the pandemic. Samantha works with post-acute COVID positive patients and has selflessly put herself on the front line of care by helping recovering patients with her skills and compassion.

This is not the first time this season that the Raiders have honored healthcare heroes battling on the front line of the pandemic. Before kickoff of the October 4 game versus Buffalo, the Raiders afforded Southern Nevada frontline medical workers the prestigious opportunity of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch to show appreciation for their continued service in our community. Since the tradition began in 2011, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have paid tribute to Mr. Davis by lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch in his honor.

Click HERE to access footage of Raiders Alumni Lincoln Kennedy and Raymond Chester congratulating the four Intermountain Healthcare workers on being selected to attend the Super Bowl.