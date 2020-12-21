Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller named 2021 Pro Bowlers

Dec 21, 2020 at 03:58 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

While the 2021 Pro Bowl won't be quite like any in years past, it remains a premiere acknowledgement and tip of the cap to the game's best players at every position.

And this year, two Raiders are among that elite group.

Running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller were both named 2021 Pro Bowlers, the NFL announced on Monday. It's the first Pro Bowl for each of them, and it comes in the midst of two impressive statistical seasons for both players.

Jacobs is currently sixth in the NFL with 907 rushing yards despite missing one game due to injury, while Waller has demonstrated he may be the most versatile tight end in football with 93 catches for 937 yards and eight touchdowns. All three of those marks are second-best in the NFL for tight ends after Travis Kelce.

With both players entering their primes, Monday's acknowledgement may just be the first of many for both talented players.

More from the NFL:

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Stars. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online All-Star voting in 1995.

Football fans can add two of their favorite NFL players from 32 eligible stars to the Virtual 2021 NFL Pro Bowl through the Video Game Numbers Challenge in Madden NFL 21. Between December 22, 2020 and January 3, 2021, each touchdown scored by the 32 eligible players in Madden NFL 21 online Head-to-Head matchups, both ranked and unranked, will be counted and tallied with the top scoring AFC player and NFC player added to this year's Virtual Pro Bowl rosters on January 4. The full list of 32 eligible players for the Video Game Numbers Challenge and other details can be found on http://ea.com/videogamenumbers.

Top Shots: Josh Jacobs selected to 2021 Pro Bowl

With his selection to the 2021 Pro Bowl, view the top photos of running back Josh Jacobs during the 2020 season so far.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
1 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by tight end Jason Witten (82) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
2 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by tight end Jason Witten (82) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 6-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
3 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 6-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
4 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
5 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
6 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
7 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
8 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
9 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
10 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes behind a block from tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.
11 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes behind a block from tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
12 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
13 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
14 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
15 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
16 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
17 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
18 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
19 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
20 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
21 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
22 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and tight end Darren Waller (83) block during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
23 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and tight end Darren Waller (83) block during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
24 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
25 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
26 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
27 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
28 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
29 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
30 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
31 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
32 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
33 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller named to Pro Bowl

Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and TE Darren Waller have been named to the 2021 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Monday.
news

By the Numbers: Raiders fall to Chargers, but improve run defense dramatically

The Raiders haven't been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet, but all hope of a postseason appearance dissipated following the team's Thursday-night loss to the Chargers.
news

The Long Journey: How Marcus Mariota regained his confidence ahead of his return to action

When the Raiders signed Marcus Mariota this offseason, GM Mike Mayock was the first person to remind reporters he graded the former Oregon Duck as the top quarterback in the 2015 class.
news

Darren Waller dedicates monster performance to memory of former teammate and friend

The death of Waller's former Ravens teammate, Lorenzo Taliaferro, sat heavy with the Las Vegas Raiders tight end Thursday night.

Advertising