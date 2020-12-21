Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller named 2021 Pro Bowlers

While the 2021 Pro Bowl won't be quite like any in years past, it remains a premiere acknowledgement and tip of the cap to the game's best players at every position.

And this year, two Raiders are among that elite group.

Running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller were both named 2021 Pro Bowlers, the NFL announced on Monday. It's the first Pro Bowl for each of them, and it comes in the midst of two impressive statistical seasons for both players.

Jacobs is currently sixth in the NFL with 907 rushing yards despite missing one game due to injury, while Waller has demonstrated he may be the most versatile tight end in football with 93 catches for 937 yards and eight touchdowns. All three of those marks are second-best in the NFL for tight ends after Travis Kelce.

With both players entering their primes, Monday's acknowledgement may just be the first of many for both talented players.

More from the NFL:

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Stars. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online All-Star voting in 1995.