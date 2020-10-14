Three things to know about the NFL's Pro Bowl decision

Let's try this again.
It's no secret we're living in unprecedented times right now, and as the NFL and the rest of the world rely on health and safety precautions to navigate a COVID landscape, plans are going to change. The NFL announced on Wednesday that the 2021 Pro Bowl, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, will be reimagined and the traditional Pro Bowl game fans know and love will instead come to Las Vegas in 2022.
Here's what fans need to know:
Players for the 2021 Pro Bowl rosters will still be selected
Per the NFL, the rosters for the 2021 Pro Bowl will still be decided, and fans will have their chance to play a role with the annual NFL Pro Bowl fan vote, as in years past.
Those votes will count equally with votes from players and coaches to determine the 88 Pro Bowlers selected to the rosters.
The 2022 Pro Bowl is set for Allegiant Stadium
While it's tough for Las Vegas fans to wait another year to host one of the NFL's most fun events, this news ensures that when the Pro Bowl comes to Las Vegas, it will truly be a celebration worth waiting for.
It's the game's biggest stars in the Entertainment Capital of the World.
It's going to be something to see.
The NFL continues to innovate
The league isn't tipping their hand just yet on exactly what the 2021 Pro Bowl experience will look like, but they have teased a few new features never before seen on this stage:
The league will work closely with the NFLPA and other partners, to create a variety of engaging activities to replace the Pro Bowl game this season. This virtual recognition of the season's finest players will provide fans the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of their favorite stars.
The increased flexibility of moving the Pro Bowl could also help the NFL with any potential scheduling complications that arise out of further postponed or altered team schedules.
Fans can visit NFL.com/VegasPB for more information and to enter for a chance to win a trip to the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Take a look back at images of Raiders players participating in the Pro Bowl over the years.