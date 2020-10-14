NFL to reimagine 2021 Pro Bowl; '22 Pro Bowl awarded to Las Vegas

Oct 14, 2020 at 11:33 AM
Raiders Public Relations
The NFL Pro Bowl presented by Verizon brings together NFL players, their families and fans for a fun and interactive celebration of the best players in the game.

Over the last several months, the NFL has innovated the off-season, preseason and now the regular season. The virtual NFL Draft and collective NFL family raised more than $100M for front line workers, training camp replaced games with practices and the regular season has required schedule adjustments to protect the health of the players, coaches and other personnel.

The NFL will continue to recognize the players' outstanding seasons and welcome fans to demonstrate their passion for their favorite players when voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl Roster begins on November 17th. The full Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed in December, where the players are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts as one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who are selected to the Pro Bowl roster.

Additionally, the league will work closely with the NFLPA and other partners, to create a variety of engaging activities to replace the Pro Bowl game this season. This virtual recognition of the season's finest players will provide fans the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of their favorite stars.

The NFL and NFLPA's intention is to play a full regular and postseason schedule, culminating at the Super Bowl.

The NFL also announced that the 2022 Pro Bowl will be awarded to Las Vegas and take place at Allegiant Stadium. This continues the league's partnership with the Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, who are also scheduled to host the 2022 NFL Draft.

Fans can visit NFL.com/VegasPB to for more information and to enter for a chance to win a trip to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

