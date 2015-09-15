Raiders Look to Rebound Against the Ravens

](http://www.pntra.com/t/SEFFTUdJSEtBS01FR0lBSUlMRUg)• Ravens linebackers coach Ted Monachino worked under Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio for four seasons (2006-2009) with the Jacksonville Jaguars. • Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave (quarterbacks) worked with Ravens special teams coordinator/associate head coach Jerry Rosburg (special teams coordinator) in 2007 with the Atlanta Falcons.

• Raiders special teams coordinator Brad Seely (special teams coach) coached with Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees (linebackers/defensive coordinator) from 2005-2008 in New England.

• Ravens DE Chris Canty and Raiders DE Justin Tuck played along the defensive line for the New York Giants from 2009-2012, helping the team win Super Bowl XLVI.

• Ravens T Eugene Monroe (2009-13) and ILB Daryl Smith (2004-12) played under four members of the Raiders coaching staff when they were with the Jacksonville Jaguars, including Head Coach Jack Del Rio (2003-2011), senior offensive assistant Jake Peetz (2008-2012), offensive line coach Mike Tice (2006-09), and tight ends coach Bobby Johnson (2012).

College Connections

• Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh (tight ends) and Raiders linebackers coach Sal Sunseri (defensive line/assistant head coach) coached together at Pittsburgh in 1987.

• Ravens ILB C.J. Mosley and Raiders WR Amari Cooper were teammates at Alabama for two years (2012-2013), where the two helped Alabama win a BCS National Championship in 2012.

• Raiders linebackers coach Sal Sunseri (defensive ends) worked with Raiders DE Mario Edwards Jr. (2012-2013), Ravens S Terrance Brooks (2010-2013) and Ravens DE Timmy Jernigan (2011-2013) at Florida State where the group won the BCS National Championship in 2013.

Hometown Connections

• Raiders WR Amari Cooper and Ravens CB Tray Walker were teammates at Miami Northwestern High School in Miami, Fla.

RAVENS SNAPSHOT

Overview: The Baltimore Ravens are led by Head Coach John Harbaugh, now entering his eighth season at the helm of the Ravens. Harbaugh has his team off to an 0-1 start after a 19-13 loss to the Denver Broncos in the season opener. In 2014, Baltimore also started 0-1, but ended up in the postseason with a 10-6 record. Harbaugh has led the Ravens to the postseason in six of his seven seasons with the team, including a Super Bowl XLVII title.

Offense: QB Joe Flacco enters his eighth NFL season having never missed a start in his career, which includes six 3,000-yard passing seasons. In Week 1, Flacco posted a 38.2 passer rating by completing 18-of-32 passes (56.3 percent) for 117 yards with two interceptions, while also being sacked twice. RB Justin Forsett is the featured running back in his second season with the Ravens and rushed for 43 yards on 14 carries (3.1 avg.) with a 20-yard long last week. In the receiving game, Forsett contributed four catches for 13 yards (3.3 avg.) while FB Kyle Juszczyk also caught four passes for 17 yards (4.3 avg.). Veteran WR Steve Smith Sr. added two receptions for 13 yards (6.5 avg.).

Defense: The stout Ravens defense posted a strong performance in Week 1, but suffered a major loss when starting OLB Terrell Suggs left the game with an Achilles injury. Despite Suggs' departure, the Ravens held Peyton Manning to just 175 passing yards and the Broncos to 219 total yards of offense. The run defense allowed an impressive 2.8 yards per carry on 25 attempts for 69 yards, second fewest in the NFL through Sunday. In the passing game, the Ravens picked off Manning once as CB Jimmy Smith returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown. The pass rush also harassed Manning for four sacks, with LB C.J. Mosley leading the way with two sacks and DE Chris Canty and LB Albert McClellan each adding one sack.

INDIVIDUAL STATS VS. RAVENS

WR Michael Crabtree

Career Totals: Six receptions for 54 yards (9.0 avg.) in one regular season game; five receptions for 109 yards (21.8 avg. with one touchdown in Super Bowl XLVII.

• In Super Bowl XLVII on Feb. 3, 2013, recorded a game-high 109 receiving yards on five catches with a touchdown in the San Francisco 49ers' 31-34 loss to the Ravens.

K Sebastian Janikowski

Career Totals: 9-for-9 on field goal attempts and 6-for-6 on extra point attempts for 33 total points in five career games; 1-for-1 on field goals in one postseason game.

• Matched a personal high against the Ravens with eight points in his last meeting, Nov. 11, 2012, by going 2-for-2 on field goals and 2-for-2 on point-after tries.

LB Curtis Lofton Career Totals: 18 tackles (13 solo) in two career regular season games.

• Tallied 11 tackles (eight solo) in his first meeting with the Ravens, Nov. 11, 2010 while with the Atlanta Falcons.

FB Marcel Reece

Career Totals: Eight receptions for 67 yards (8.4 avg.) and 13 rushing attempts for 48 yards (3.7 avg.); one kickoff return for 12 yards.

• In his last meeting with the Ravens, Nov. 11, 2012 at Baltimore, totaled 102 yards of offense with 48 rushing yards (13 att.) and 56 receiving yards (seven rec.).

LB Aldon Smith

Career Totals: Three solo tackles in one regular season game; four tackles (three solo) in Super Bowl XLVII.