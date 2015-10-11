Raiders Lose Heartbreaker to Broncos 16-10

Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski set a franchise record for most games played with 241, snapping Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown's mark. However, Janikowski had a kick blocked and missed a field goal attempt in a 16-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in 2015 regular season Week 5 action.
The Broncos won the opening coin toss and deferred their choice to the start of the third quarter. The Raiders elected to receive the opening kickoff. Running back Roy Helu, Jr., dropped back deep and returned kicker Brandon McManus' opening kickoff 21 yards to the Oakland 18. A promising first drive was derailed thanks in part to a holding penalty and the Raiders were forced to punt on 4th and 15. Punter Marquette King's 51-yard punt was downed at the Denver 12.
The Raiders held the Broncos to a three-and-out and rookie wide receiver Amari Cooper dropped deep. Punter Britton Colquitt's 44-yard punt bounced out of the bounds at the Oakland 36. The Raiders were forced to settle for a Janikowski field goal attempt after Carr was sacked on 3rd and long., The 38-yard kick was blocked and the game remained scoreless with 2:43 left in the 1st quarter. The Broncos took over at the Denver 28.
The Broncos were forced to settle for a field goal when defensive end Justin Tuck batted down a 3rd and 3 pass. McManus' 25-yard field goal gave the Broncos a 3-0 lead with 14:19 left in the 2nd quarter.
Fullback Marcel Reece fielded the ensuing kickoff 9 yards deep and took a knee for a touchback. Carr capped the 8-play, 80-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Reece. The scoring play was set up by a 33-yard pass to rookie tight end Clive Walford. Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders led 7-3 with 9:37 in the 2nd quarter.
Safety Omar Bolden returned the ensuing kickoff 23 yards to the Denver 28. Denver drove the Oakland 41 before the Raiders forced a long field goal. McManus' 59-yard kick was a fake, and McManus punted the ball instead. The punt bounced into the end zone for a touchback.
The Raiders moved out to the 39 before Denver forced a punt. A false start backed the Raiders up to the 34. Wide receiver Emanuel Sanders fielded the punt inside his 10-yard line and was dropped at the 9 by rookie linebacker Neiron Ball.
The Broncos drove deep into Raiders territory before Raiders safety Charles Woodson picked Manning off for the first time in his 18-year career. He returned the interception to the Oakland 7 where the Raiders took over with 18 seconds left in the first half.
Carr took a knee and the Raiders took a 7-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Bolden returned the opening kickoff of the second half to the Denver 33. The Raiders held the Broncos to a three-and-out. Colquitt's punt was downed at the Oakland 23. Carr was sacked and fumbled and Von Miller recovered for the Broncos deep in Raiders territory. The Raiders held the Broncos to a field goal attempt. The McManus chip shot was good and the Raiders lead was cut to 7-6 with 11:28 left in the 3rd quarter.
Reece returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 20. The Raiders went three and out and King came on to punt. Sanders called for and made a fair catch at the Denver 23. The Raiders held the Broncos to a field goal attempt. The 52-yard kick gave the Broncos a 9-7 lead with 6:29 left in the 3rd quarter.
Helu downed the ensuing kickoff in the corner of the end zone for a touchback. The Raiders drove out to the 40 before the Broncos forced a punt. Sanders called for and made a fair catch at the Denver 15. The Broncos drive ended when Woodson picked Manning again, this time at the Oakland 37. The Raiders were forced to settle for a field goal attempt. Janikowski's 40-yard field goal was no good. Denver took over at the 30 with 14:46 left in the 4th quarter.
The Raiders were able to make a stand and forced a punt. Colquitt's 42-yard punt was downed at the Oakland 11. Carr threw a pick six to Chris Harris and the Broncos increased their lead to 16-7 with 6:53 left.
Helu fielded the ensuing kickoff for a touchback. The Raiders went three and out and King came on to punt. The Broncos got the ball back when wide receiver Seth Roberts fumbled after making a catch. The officials, as they do every turnover, reviewed the play. The play was overturned and ruled an incomplete pass. The Raiders failed to convert a 4th and 19 and Denver took over on downs. The Raiders forced a 4th and 1 and the Broncos decided to go for it. After challenging the spot on the previous play and losing, the Broncos changed their minds and sent out the punting unit. Colquitt's punt bounced into the end zone for a touchback.
The Raiders went for a field goal attempt after Cooper drew a 67-yard pass interference call. Janikowski's 50-yard field goal was good and cut Denver's lead to 16-10 with 1:40 left to play. Denver fielded the onsides kick at midfield.
The Raiders forced a punt with 8 seconds left. For the second week in a row, a Raiders loss ended with a crazy lateral play. The Raiders fall to 2-3 on the season heading into the bye week.