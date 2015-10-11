Raiders Lose Heartbreaker to Broncos 16-10

Bolden returned the opening kickoff of the second half to the Denver 33. The Raiders held the Broncos to a three-and-out. Colquitt's punt was downed at the Oakland 23. Carr was sacked and fumbled and Von Miller recovered for the Broncos deep in Raiders territory. The Raiders held the Broncos to a field goal attempt. The McManus chip shot was good and the Raiders lead was cut to 7-6 with 11:28 left in the 3rd quarter.

Reece returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 20. The Raiders went three and out and King came on to punt. Sanders called for and made a fair catch at the Denver 23. The Raiders held the Broncos to a field goal attempt. The 52-yard kick gave the Broncos a 9-7 lead with 6:29 left in the 3rd quarter.

Helu downed the ensuing kickoff in the corner of the end zone for a touchback. The Raiders drove out to the 40 before the Broncos forced a punt. Sanders called for and made a fair catch at the Denver 15. The Broncos drive ended when Woodson picked Manning again, this time at the Oakland 37. The Raiders were forced to settle for a field goal attempt. Janikowski's 40-yard field goal was no good. Denver took over at the 30 with 14:46 left in the 4th quarter.

The Raiders were able to make a stand and forced a punt. Colquitt's 42-yard punt was downed at the Oakland 11. Carr threw a pick six to Chris Harris and the Broncos increased their lead to 16-7 with 6:53 left.

Helu fielded the ensuing kickoff for a touchback. The Raiders went three and out and King came on to punt. The Broncos got the ball back when wide receiver Seth Roberts fumbled after making a catch. The officials, as they do every turnover, reviewed the play. The play was overturned and ruled an incomplete pass. The Raiders failed to convert a 4th and 19 and Denver took over on downs. The Raiders forced a 4th and 1 and the Broncos decided to go for it. After challenging the spot on the previous play and losing, the Broncos changed their minds and sent out the punting unit. Colquitt's punt bounced into the end zone for a touchback.

The Raiders went for a field goal attempt after Cooper drew a 67-yard pass interference call. Janikowski's 50-yard field goal was good and cut Denver's lead to 16-10 with 1:40 left to play. Denver fielded the onsides kick at midfield.