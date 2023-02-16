Raiders, LVCVA bring the 'Super Ball' to Las Vegas, gearing up for Super Bowl LVIII

Feb 16, 2023 at 12:21 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The countdown to the Super Bowl making its way to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World began February 14.

A larger than life "Super Ball" was unveiled at Allegiant Stadium Tuesday, in preparation for Las Vegas being the host city for next year's grand event. The ball measures 13 feet long by eight feet in diameter, and weighs nearly 1,200 pounds.

"Our year has started and we're excited about it," said Steve Hill, Chief Executive Officer/President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "We got a lot of work to do in the next 12 months, but it's going to be a lot of fun. And there's no place better to have a Super Bowl. The commitment that the Raiders made. ... Mark Davis' commitment to moving to Vegas, building this stadium, all of those things have led to where we are today."

In attendance for the event were members of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII host committee.

"The clock is running now," said Michael Crome, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium. "So we as the host committee [are] just [making] sure we're bringing all of our resources to the table, bringing all of the people in the city who are passionate about getting Vegas to show our best foot forward for the event. I can't be more excited to have it."

The Countdown Is On: Super Bowl LVIII officially lands in Las Vegas

With the 2022 season completed, Arizona's Super Bowl committee "handed over" the game to Las Vegas. With all eyes turning to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, the official Super Bowl LVIII football made the trip from the Valley to Allegiant Stadium.

The official Super Bowl LVIII football arrives in Las Vegas.
The official Super Bowl LVIII football arrives in Las Vegas.

The official Super Bowl LVIII football arrives in Las Vegas.
The official Super Bowl LVIII football arrives in Las Vegas.

The official Super Bowl LVIII football arrives in Las Vegas.
The official Super Bowl LVIII football arrives in Las Vegas.

The official Super Bowl LVIII football arrives in Las Vegas.
The official Super Bowl LVIII football arrives in Las Vegas.

The official Super Bowl LVIII football arrives in Las Vegas.
The official Super Bowl LVIII football arrives in Las Vegas.

The official Super Bowl LVIII football arrives in Las Vegas.
The official Super Bowl LVIII football arrives in Las Vegas.

