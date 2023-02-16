Raiders, LVCVA bring the 'Super Ball' to Las Vegas, gearing up for Super Bowl LVIII

A larger than life "Super Ball" was unveiled at Allegiant Stadium Tuesday, in preparation for Las Vegas being the host city for next year's grand event . The ball measures 13 feet long by eight feet in diameter, and weighs nearly 1,200 pounds.

"Our year has started and we're excited about it," said Steve Hill, Chief Executive Officer/President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "We got a lot of work to do in the next 12 months, but it's going to be a lot of fun. And there's no place better to have a Super Bowl. The commitment that the Raiders made. ... Mark Davis' commitment to moving to Vegas, building this stadium, all of those things have led to where we are today."