Mark Davis to present Cliff Branch for induction into Pro Football Hall of Fame

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis will present Cliff Branch for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, the team announced Tuesday.

Branch's sister, Elaine Anderson, selected Davis to present her brother, who will enter the Hall of Fame in Canton this summer.

"The presenter that I selected is none other than Mark Davis," said Anderson. "Mark and Clifford were BFFs. He loved Clifford…I'm glad that it's Mark Davis. I know that Clifford would want it to be Mark Davis."

Branch, who will be inducted on Aug. 6, played 14 years in the NFL, all with the Raiders, and was a member of three Super Bowl championship teams with the Silver and Black. Feared on gridiron for his world-class speed, he finished his career with 501 receptions for 8,685 yards and 67 touchdowns. He averaged a remarkable 17.3 yards per catch during his illustrious career.

"To be selected to introduce Cliff Branch into the Hall of Fame is a lifelong honor for me and the journey that I took with Cliff Branch throughout our life together…I watched him grow as a human being, as a football player and as a friend…The honor to present my best friend Cliff Branch into the Hall of Fame means the world to me."

"They were best friends forever," said Anderson. "Mark has been very kind. He has been very generous. They lived together. They had fun together. Most of all, I want to respect that Cliff and Mark were BFFs. When Cliff passed away, Mark said, 'Elaine, no one will have that place. Cliff is still my BFF.'"