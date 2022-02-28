Raiders to play in 2022 Hall of Fame Game against Jacksonville Jaguars

Feb 28, 2022 at 11:10 AM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Silver and Black will kick off the 2022 preseason in Canton, Ohio.

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. PT. The annual preseason game, played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, begins the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement festivities, which this year includes the enshrinement of Raiders legends Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour as part of the Class of 2022 on Aug. 6.

The Raiders have previously appeared in three Hall of Fame games – their most recent on Aug. 6, 2006, where the team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 16-10.

This year's game will be the debut for head coach Josh McDaniels, as well as a homecoming. A Canton native, McDaniels played his home high school football games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium when the facility was known as Fawcett Stadium.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 7 a.m. PT.

