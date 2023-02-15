Raiders, MGM team up to tackle hunger

Feb 15, 2023 at 01:15 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
community-thumb-21523

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders and MGM Resorts International and have teamed up to tackle the ongoing hunger problem in Southern Nevada. Volunteers from both Valley institutions combined to prepare around food bags that consisted of essentials needed to provide nearly 9,000 meals for local food insecure families.

This event was yet the latest collaboration between the Raiders and MGM Resorts aimed at giving back to the community. In 2021, the two organizations partnered to distribute hundreds of family-sized food bags to community families in need. Staff members and their families passed out the bags, which were distributed at the Three Square drive-through food distribution site at Western High School in Las Vegas, supplementing the regular groceries received by families.

The organizations added a community component to the January 2020 announcement that MGM Resorts became an Official Gaming Partner of the Raiders and Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium. During that major event when the partnership was made public, volunteers that included executives and staff from both organizations as well as Raiders Alumni Jim Plunkett and Darren McFadden and members of the Raiderettes, created more than 500 hygiene kits that were donated to veterans residing in Las Vegas. BetMGM also serves as an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Raiders.

"We were honored to partner with the Raiders and Three Square to help alleviate the very real problem of food insecurity in our community," said Maria Jose Gatti, executive director of philanthropy at MGM Resorts. "As a company, we are committed to embracing humanity every day, and understand our responsibility to contribute to the communities in which we live and work."

Additionally, the Raiders continue to assist Three Square's mission of combating food insecurity in Las Vegas through donations and volunteering. For the past two Novembers, the Raiders coordinated with Three Square to hand out Thanksgiving food boxes by organizing a drive-through distribution at Allegiant Stadium.

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders Family Association, which consists of Raiders staff, coaches, players, Alumni, and their families and significant others, also volunteered at the Three-Square Food Bank in the Community Kitchen boxing lunches for children. In 2021, Three Square staff was honored with the invitation to light the Al Davis Torch prior to kickoff of the Raiders contest versus their division rivals from Los Angeles at Allegiant Stadium.

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders announce Hope Means Nevada as benefiting organization for annual 'Raiders 5K' on March 4 at Allegiant Stadium

In partnership with Intermountain Health, the event will raise funds for Hope Means Nevada (HMN), the statewide nonprofit that raises awareness for mental health in the fight to end teen suicide in the Nevada.

news

Boyd Gaming named Official and Exclusive Local Casinos of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium

Boyd Gaming and the Las Vegas Raiders announced a groundbreaking partnership, designating Boyd's 10 Las Vegas Valley casinos as the Official and Exclusive Local Casinos of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium.

news

Raiders sign OL Justin Murray to Reserve/Future contract

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman has appeared in 37 career games with 20 starts.

news

Raiders QB Derek Carr named to fourth Pro Bowl

This marks the 26th time in franchise history that five or more Raiders players have been named to the Pro Bowl.

news

Raiders P AJ Cole named to second Pro Bowl

Cole joins teammates WR Davante Adams, DE Maxx Crosby and RB Josh Jacobs as Raiders Pro Bowlers, giving the team four selections to the annual all-star game being hosted at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Las Vegas Raiders announce plans for new club level suites

Renovations will begin in February and will offer newly created suites on the 100 level of Allegiant Stadium occupying spaces where both the Modelo Cantina Club and Twitch Lounge are also located.

news

Raiders sign DL Adam Butler to Reserve/Future contract

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman has appeared in 80 career games with 13 starts, totaling 113 tackles, 17 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 12 passes defensed.

news

Raiders sign WR Tyler Johnson to Reserve/Future contract

Johnson was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round (161st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders surprise Special Olympics Nevada athlete with Super Bowl tickets

This act of kindness was made possible by Raiders 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year AJ Cole, who donated the tickets and whose selected charity is Special Olympics Nevada.

news

Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Daniel Carlson named to The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro First Team

Adams earns first-team All-Pro honors for the third time in his career, while it is the first time for Jacobs and Carlson.

news

Raiders sign 13 players to Reserve/Future contracts

12 of the 13 signees finished the season on the Raiders practice squad.

Advertising