Raiders, MGM team up to tackle hunger

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders and MGM Resorts International and have teamed up to tackle the ongoing hunger problem in Southern Nevada. Volunteers from both Valley institutions combined to prepare around food bags that consisted of essentials needed to provide nearly 9,000 meals for local food insecure families.

This event was yet the latest collaboration between the Raiders and MGM Resorts aimed at giving back to the community. In 2021, the two organizations partnered to distribute hundreds of family-sized food bags to community families in need. Staff members and their families passed out the bags, which were distributed at the Three Square drive-through food distribution site at Western High School in Las Vegas, supplementing the regular groceries received by families.

The organizations added a community component to the January 2020 announcement that MGM Resorts became an Official Gaming Partner of the Raiders and Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium. During that major event when the partnership was made public, volunteers that included executives and staff from both organizations as well as Raiders Alumni Jim Plunkett and Darren McFadden and members of the Raiderettes, created more than 500 hygiene kits that were donated to veterans residing in Las Vegas. BetMGM also serves as an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Raiders.

"We were honored to partner with the Raiders and Three Square to help alleviate the very real problem of food insecurity in our community," said Maria Jose Gatti, executive director of philanthropy at MGM Resorts. "As a company, we are committed to embracing humanity every day, and understand our responsibility to contribute to the communities in which we live and work."

Additionally, the Raiders continue to assist Three Square's mission of combating food insecurity in Las Vegas through donations and volunteering. For the past two Novembers, the Raiders coordinated with Three Square to hand out Thanksgiving food boxes by organizing a drive-through distribution at Allegiant Stadium.