Raiders mourn the passing of Rod Sherman

A native of Pasadena and a standout flanker at USC, Sherman was selected in both the AFL and NFL Drafts and joined the Raiders in 1967, helping Oakland to an AFL Championship as a rookie. His then-record, 82-yard touchdown reception from Daryle Lamonica on a soggy Oakland Coliseum field propelled the Raiders to a 21-14 win over Miami in a 1970 AFC Divisional playoff game, sending them to the AFC Championship Game. He went on to play seven pro seasons with the Raiders, Bengals, Broncos, and Rams, finishing his career with 105 receptions for 1,576 yards and five touchdowns. He was inducted into USC's Hall of Fame in 2018.