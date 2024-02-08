 Skip to main content
Raiders mourn the passing of Rod Sherman

Feb 08, 2024

The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Sherman, who played four seasons with the Silver and Black in a pro career that spanned 1967-73.

A native of Pasadena and a standout flanker at USC, Sherman was selected in both the AFL and NFL Drafts and joined the Raiders in 1967, helping Oakland to an AFL Championship as a rookie. His then-record, 82-yard touchdown reception from Daryle Lamonica on a soggy Oakland Coliseum field propelled the Raiders to a 21-14 win over Miami in a 1970 AFC Divisional playoff game, sending them to the AFC Championship Game. He went on to play seven pro seasons with the Raiders, Bengals, Broncos, and Rams, finishing his career with 105 receptions for 1,576 yards and five touchdowns. He was inducted into USC's Hall of Fame in 2018.

The condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with the Sherman family at this time.

