Raiders mourn the passing of Mike Davis

Apr 25, 2021 at 04:15 PM
InMemoriam_davisInMemoriam_1920x1080 (1)

The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Davis.

Mike made one of the most famous plays in franchise history, the "Red Right 88" interception to clinch the 1980 AFC Divisional playoff game in Cleveland. The win secured a place in the AFC Championship Game for the Raiders, who would then go on to win Super Bowl XV.

Mike was a beloved teammate, friend and cherished part of our family. The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with Mike's family: Mary, Mike Jr. and Allen. Mike will forever be in our hearts and minds.

