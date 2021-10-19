Raiders offer alternate screening Saturday (9 am-5 pm) and Sunday (9 am-2 pm) at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending October 24 game vs. Philadelphia

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders are once again recommending that fans attending the Sunday, October 24 game against Philadelphia download the CLEAR Health Pass before arriving at Allegiant Stadium. The fastest and easiest way to get into the stadium is by having your CLEAR Health Pass Green screen loaded and ready to go beforehand.

For those that cannot because they need to complete Alternate Screening or receive vaccinations are urged to visit the tent that houses these services on Saturday October 23 to avoid the lines on gameday. Attendees that pass Alternate Screening or receive a vaccination on Saturday will avoid lines that could cause some fans to miss pregame activities, the National Anthem and kickoff on Sunday.

The Alternate Screening and vaccination services tent is located in Lot B of Allegiant Stadium and will be open from 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. on Saturday (October 23) and on gameday (October 24) from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Additionally, on gameday only,a tent located in Lot J of Allegiant Stadium will offer these same services.

This is the fourth Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium since the organization's announcement of the vaccine requirement for attendees pursuant to Governor's State of Nevada Emergency Directive 049. Fans are required to use the CLEAR Health Pass to upload their vaccination information for admission.

For those fans that are unable to use the CLEAR Health Pass to verify their vaccination status, Alternate Screening is being offered for the following circumstances:

If a fan is partially vaccinated as of October 10th

If a fan has a vaccine that isn't supported by the CLEAR app (any vaccine other than Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson / Janssen)

If a fan has a digital vaccine card/a photo of a vaccine card that is unable to be uploaded to the CLEAR app

If a fan is bringing a vaccinated or partially vaccinated 12-13-year-old guest that is unable to be added to the CLEAR Health Pass