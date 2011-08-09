Raiders Open Preseason Thursday vs Arizona

DATE: Thursday, August 11, 2011, 7:00 p.m. PT | SITE: O.co Coliseum, Oakland, CA

THIS WEEK: The Oakland Raiders, members of the American Football Conference Western Division, are now in their 52nd season of pro football competition. The Raiders open the 2011 preseason at home versus the NFC West Arizona Cardinals at O.co Coliseum.

TELEVISION/RADIO:Greg Papa and Tom Flores, alongside Jim Plunkett, will simulcast the game on the Raiders Radio and Television Network. Raiders Legend George Atkinson will serve as the broadcast's sideline analyst next to the host of the broadcast, popular radio personality JT the Brick. This week's game will be televised on a tape-delayed basis locally on KICU TV 36. There will be an encore showing of the game on Sunday, August 14 at noon on KICU TV36. The game will air live on Raiders Radio Network originating on KITS LIVE 105.3 FM and KFRC 1550 AM, the Silver and Black's flagship for the multi-state Radio Network. Papa and Raiders two-time Super Bowl winning head coach Tom Flores will man the booth for the 14th straight year. The radio pregame and postgame shows will feature Raider Legends Atkinson and David Humm.

RAIDERS-CARDINALS PRESEASON SERIES: The Raiders and Cardinals have met 11 times in the preseason with the last meeting having taken place in 2008. The Raiders hold a 7-4 advantage.

REGULAR SEASON SERIES: The Raiders hold a 5-3 advantage over the Cardinals since they first met in 1973.

CONNECTIONS

RAIDERS: LB Travis Goethel played at Arizona State…WR Nick Miller is from Mesa and attended Red Mountain High School…CB Stanford Routt and Cardinals G Rex Hadnot played together at the University of Houston…TE Brandon Myers and Cardinals DE Kenny Iwebema were teammates at Iowa…LB Kamerion Wimbley and Cardinals DT Darnell Dockett played together at Florida State…LB Rolando McClain and Cardinals S Rashad Johnson were teammates at Alabama…C Samson Satele and Cardinals FB Reagan Mauia played together at the University of Hawaii…S Michael Huff and Cardinals C Lyle Sendlein played together at Texas…Raiders WR Darrius Heyward-Bey, Cardinals DE Jeremy Navarre, and Cardinals WR Isaiah Williams were teammates at Maryland…Raiders LB Sam Williams and Cardinals TE Stephen Spach were teammates at Fresno State…Raiders T Joe Barksdale and Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson were teammates at LSU, while Barksdale also spent a year at LSU alongside Cardinals WR Early Doucet….Raiders S Tyvon Branch and Cardinals RB Anthony Sherman were teammates at Connecticut…Raiders DE Matt Shaughnessy and Cardinals DE O'Brien Schofield played together at Wisconsin…Raiders LB Bruce Davis and Cardinals DT David Carter attended UCLA together… Raiders offensive line coach Bob Wylie was an assistant coach with the Cardinals in 2004…Wylie coached alongside Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Ray Horton with the Bengals from 1997-98…Raiders strength and conditioning coach Brad Roll coached alongside Cardinals quarterbacks coach Chris Miller with the Bills from 2004-05.

CARDINALS: TE Jim Dray went to Stanford…FB Reagan Mauia attended Tokay High School in Lodi…CB A.J. Jefferson, NT Bryan Robinson and TE Stephen Spach all played at Fresno State…Cardinals special teams coordinator Kevin Spencer was an assistant coach with the Raiders from 1995-97.