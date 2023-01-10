Raiders' opponents for 2023 season set

In addition to the usual six games against their AFC West opponents, the Silver and Black will take on the AFC East (Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets) and the NFC North (Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears).

The schedule is rounded out with matchups against the one team from the AFC North, AFC South and NFC East who also finished third in their division, same as the Raiders. Two of those games (Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants) will be at home, while one will be on the road (Indianapolis Colts).