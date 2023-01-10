Raiders' opponents for 2023 season set

With the 2022 regular season in the books, the Raiders' opponents for the 2023 season are set.
In addition to the usual six games against their AFC West opponents, the Silver and Black will take on the AFC East (Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets) and the NFC North (Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears).
The schedule is rounded out with matchups against the one team from the AFC North, AFC South and NFC East who also finished third in their division, same as the Raiders. Two of those games (Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants) will be at home, while one will be on the road (Indianapolis Colts).
The full schedule will be released in May.
Home (9 games):
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
New York Giants
New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers
Away (8 games):
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Buffalo Bills
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
