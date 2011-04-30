Raiders Pick Jones

2009: Jones scored on an 87-yard run on his first career carry, and went on to earn third team All-America honors from both Associated Press and the Sports Network. He was also a first team All-Big Sky Conference selection. He finished with 1,213 rushing yards in 2009 to rank as the sixth-most in school history. He ranked in the top 10 in FCS in rushing (ninth, 101.1 per game), scoring (sixth, 9.50 per game) and all-purpose yards per game (second, 195.4). His 2,345 all-purpose yards (rushing, receiving, returns) were the second-most in school history, and his 19 touchdowns and 114 total points both rank fourth. For the season, Jones averaged a lofty 7.4 yards per rush in an average of 13.5 carries per game. Including receiving and returns, he averaged 10.1 yards every time he touched the ball and averaged a touchdown every 12.2 touches. Jones battled a variety of ailments -- including hand, shoulder and hip flexor injuries -- but still played in all 12 games, starting nine. On the first offensive play of the game in his debut as a running back against Western Oregon (9/5/09), Jones scored on an 87-yard touchdown on his first carry in a game since his senior year in high school in 2006. At the time, it equaled the fifth-longest run in school history, and is currently sixth after his 96-yard run later in the year. Jones finished the Western Oregon game with 122 yards and two scores on 12 carries. Following his performance against Sacramento State (9/26/09) in a 56-30 win, Jones was Sports Network co-Offensive Player of the Week and earned the same honor from the Big Sky Conference as he shared the honor with two other players. Playing in just his fourth game as a collegiate running back, his yardage total was the 29th-most in school history, and the best by an Eagle in nearly five seasons. Coupled with 69 yards on three kickoff returns and a pass reception for 20 yards, Jones finished with 279 all-purpose yards. He averaged 12.7 yards per rush, and 14.7 yards the 19 times he touched the ball. One game earlier, Jones had 164 all-purpose yards versus Northern Colorado (9/19/09), including 95 yards rushing on 18 carries. His 52-yard kickoff return would have been an 85-yard touchdown, but a penalty shortened it. In 2008, Jones had a 93-yard return for a touchdown versus the Bears. That return helped convince the coaching staff to move him to running back in 2009 to help replace four departed seniors at that position. In EWU's 38-3 win at Idaho State (10/3/09), Jones had a school-record 96-yard touchdown run on his way to rushing for 168 yards (45th best all-time at Eastern) and three touchdowns on just 14 carries (12.0 per rush). It was the fourth-longest rush in Big Sky history and the longest in the league in nearly 20 years. His big play came on the first offensive play of the second half as he broke several tackles and simply out-ran several more as the Eagles took a 28-3 lead. He broke the previous record of 95 yards set by John Ditz against Lewis & Clark in 1954. In all, he had six 100-yard rushing performances, adding 145 yards versus Montana (10/17/09), 115 against Northern Arizona (11/21/09) and 118 versus Stephen F. Austin (11/28/09), scoring a TD in each game. He ended the season by catching 10 passes for 68 yards versus SFA. He also had 149 yards receiving on six catches against Montana State as he finished with 264 all-purpose yards. He had at least 200 all-purpose yards in six games, including his last three and five of his last six. He had 274 all-purpose yards in Eastern's playoff-clinching win against Northern Arizona (11/21/09), including 115 rushing, 82 receiving and 77 on kickoff returns. He scored once on a 71-yard run and another on an 80-yard reception which ranks as the 18th-longest pass play in school history. One game earlier, he had 77 rushing yards and a touchdown at Southern Utah (11/14/09), part of a 222-yard all-purpose yardage day that also included 75 yards and a TD on four receptions. In addition, he had 70 yards on two kickoff returns, including a 50-yarder on the game's opening kickoff to set-up EWU's first touchdown. Three times he was the team's offensive player of the week -- UNC, Sac State and MSU. Jones moved to running back from cornerback in the spring and had touchdown catches of 15 and 17 yards in the Red-White Spring Game, and also rushed for a scrimmage-high 33 yards. In four total spring scrimmages, he rushed for 134 yards on 16 carries (8.4 per carry) and scored five total touchdowns, including scoring runs of 41 and 39 yards.