Raiders put finishing touches on 2021 NFL Draft with Jimmy Morrissey

The Las Vegas Raiders selected the Pittsburgh center with their 230th and final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Morrissey, who joined the Panthers as a walk-on and worked his way into both a starting role and then a captaincy, didn't receive a scholarship to play FBS ball. By the end of his collegiate career, he had won the Burlsworth Trophy, given annually to the most outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on.