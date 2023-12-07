Raiders raise awareness for charitable causes through NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign

The Silver and Black are lacing up with a purpose this Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Over 30 Raiders players, coaches and staff members have chosen to take part in the NFL's annual "My Cause My Cleats" initiative, supporting a wide range of charities from disease awareness to animal justice to youth health and wellness.

This marks the eighth straight year that players around the league are raising awareness for nonprofits and causes important to them through custom designed cleats.

After the game, players have the option to donate their cleats to NFL Auction where fans can bid to win the cleats, with 100% of proceeds from sales going to each player's respective cause.