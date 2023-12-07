Raiders raise awareness for charitable causes through NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign

The Silver and Black are lacing up with a purpose this Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings.
Over 30 Raiders players, coaches and staff members have chosen to take part in the NFL's annual "My Cause My Cleats" initiative, supporting a wide range of charities from disease awareness to animal justice to youth health and wellness.
This marks the eighth straight year that players around the league are raising awareness for nonprofits and causes important to them through custom designed cleats.
After the game, players have the option to donate their cleats to NFL Auction where fans can bid to win the cleats, with 100% of proceeds from sales going to each player's respective cause.
Below is a full list of Raiders players and coaches with their cause/organization of choice. For more information, visit raiders.com/cleats.
|Player
|Cause
|Organization
|Davante Adams
|Hunger Relief
|Project FoodBox benefiting Three Square Food Bank /Food Bank of Northern Nevada/California Association of Food Banks
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|Youth Education
|Chukar Chasers
|Brandon Bolden
|Cancer Awareness
|American Cancer Society
|Adam Butler
|Social Justice/Youth Education
|Wee Care Day Care
|Daniel Carlson
|Adoption/Foster Care
|CASA
|AJ Cole
|Social Justice
|The Kenya Project
|Maxx Crosby
|Animal Justice
|Stand Up For Pits Foundation
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|Community Outreach
|NFL UK Foundation
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|Military Appreciation/Support
|USAA
|Justin Herron
|Disease Awareness/Prevention
|Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease
|Nate Hobbs
|Domestic Violence
|SAFE House
|Austin Hooper
|Foster Care
|Austin Hooper Foundation
|Brian Hoyer
|Animal Justice
|The Boxer Rescue
|Andre James
|Cancer Awareness
|American Cancer Society
|John Jenkins
|Mental Health
|Active Minds
|Jakob Johnson
|Youth Health/Wellness
|Greater Youth Sports Association
|Luke Masterson
|Environmental Conservation
|Captains for Clean Water
|Kolton Miller
|Youth Health/Wellness
|Children's Craniofacial Association
|Aidan O'Connell
|Youth Education
|By The Hand
|Hunter Renfrow
|Cancer Awareness
|Dabo Swinney's All In Foundation
|Amik Robertson
|Cancer Awareness
|Nesta Jade Silvera
|Substance Abuse
|Jerry Tillery
|Community Outreach
|Hawaii Community Foundation
|Greg Van Roten
|Disease Awareness/Prevention
|Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research
View the custom cleats Raiders players will be wearing for the NFL's 2023 My Cause My Cleats initiative.
|Coach/Staff
|Cause
|Organization
|Cameron Clemmons
|Drug and Alcohol Addiction
|Darren Waller Foundation
|Champ Kelly
|Youth Health/Wellness
|Heart Power Inc.
|Tom McMahon
|Youth Health/Wellness
|Inclusive Sports Foundation
|Kennedy Polamalu
|Healthcare
|Polamalu Foundation
|Rob Ryan
|Human Trafficking
|Athletes Against Child Trafficking
|Matt Sheldon
|Youth Health/Wellness
|Heart Power Inc.
|Mitch Singler
|Youth Education
|Kids Unlimited
Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App
Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.