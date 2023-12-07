Raiders raise awareness for charitable causes through NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign

Dec 07, 2023 at 10:30 AM
The Silver and Black are lacing up with a purpose this Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Over 30 Raiders players, coaches and staff members have chosen to take part in the NFL's annual "My Cause My Cleats" initiative, supporting a wide range of charities from disease awareness to animal justice to youth health and wellness.

This marks the eighth straight year that players around the league are raising awareness for nonprofits and causes important to them through custom designed cleats.

After the game, players have the option to donate their cleats to NFL Auction where fans can bid to win the cleats, with 100% of proceeds from sales going to each player's respective cause.

Below is a full list of Raiders players and coaches with their cause/organization of choice. For more information, visit raiders.com/cleats.

Table inside Article
Player Cause Organization
Davante Adams Hunger Relief Project FoodBox benefiting Three Square Food Bank /Food Bank of Northern Nevada/California Association of Food Banks
Jacob Bobenmoyer Youth Education Chukar Chasers
Brandon Bolden Cancer Awareness American Cancer Society
Adam Butler Social Justice/Youth Education Wee Care Day Care
Daniel Carlson Adoption/Foster Care CASA
AJ Cole Social Justice The Kenya Project
Maxx Crosby Animal Justice Stand Up For Pits Foundation
Jermaine Eluemunor Community Outreach NFL UK Foundation
Jimmy Garoppolo Military Appreciation/Support USAA
Justin Herron Disease Awareness/Prevention Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease
Nate Hobbs Domestic Violence SAFE House
Austin Hooper Foster Care Austin Hooper Foundation
Brian Hoyer Animal Justice The Boxer Rescue
Andre James Cancer Awareness American Cancer Society
John Jenkins Mental Health Active Minds
Jakob Johnson Youth Health/Wellness Greater Youth Sports Association
Luke Masterson Environmental Conservation Captains for Clean Water
Kolton Miller Youth Health/Wellness Children's Craniofacial Association
Aidan O'Connell Youth Education By The Hand
Hunter Renfrow Cancer Awareness Dabo Swinney's All In Foundation
Amik Robertson Cancer Awareness
Nesta Jade Silvera Substance Abuse
Jerry Tillery Community Outreach Hawaii Community Foundation
Greg Van Roten Disease Awareness/Prevention Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research

Photos: Raiders 2023 My Cause My Cleats

View the custom cleats Raiders players will be wearing for the NFL's 2023 My Cause My Cleats initiative.

Table inside Article
Coach/Staff Cause Organization
Cameron Clemmons Drug and Alcohol Addiction Darren Waller Foundation
Champ Kelly Youth Health/Wellness Heart Power Inc.
Tom McMahon Youth Health/Wellness Inclusive Sports Foundation
Kennedy Polamalu Healthcare Polamalu Foundation
Rob Ryan Human Trafficking Athletes Against Child Trafficking
Matt Sheldon Youth Health/Wellness Heart Power Inc.
Mitch Singler Youth Education Kids Unlimited
