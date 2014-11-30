Raiders-Rams Notable Connections

Raiders senior offensive assistant Al Saunders was the Assistant Head Coach/receivers (1999-2000) and offensive coordinator (2008) for the Rams.

Pro Connections

•Raiders special teams coordinator Bobby April served in the same capacity with the St. Louis Rams from 2001-03.

•Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson served as the Rams' offensive coordinator from 2006-07.

•Raiders senior offensive assistant Al Saunders was the Assistant Head Coach/receivers (1999-2000) and offensive coordinator (2008) for the Rams.

•Raiders LB Ray-Ray Armstrong played in 20 games for the Rams from 2013-14.

•Rams T Joe Barksdale was selected in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. He played in 16 games with Oakland in 2011.

•Rams LB Marshall McFadden spent time with the Raiders during the 2013 season, seeing action in four games. He also spent the 2014 training camp with Oakland.

•Rams special teams coordinator John Fassel spent four seasons with the Oakland Raiders as a special teams quality control coach (2008) and as special teams coordinator (2009-11).

•Rams defensive line coach Mike Waufle served two stints as the Raiders' defensive line coach, 1998-2003 and 2010-11. He helped the Raiders earn three AFC West titles and one AFC Championship during his first tenure in Oakland.

•Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie played in two games with the San Francisco 49ers in 1992 while Rams Head Coach Jeff Fisher was the defensive backs coach and wide receivers coach Ray Sherman coached the receivers.

•Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson (safety) played for Rams Head Coach Jeff Fisher from 1994-2000 when Fisher was head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was the defensive coordinator from 1997-2000 and assistant linebackers coach Joe Bowden played linebacker from 1998-99. Fisher then gave Robertson his first coaching job as the Titans' assistant secondary coach (2007-08) and secondary coach (2009-11).

College Connections

•Raiders senior offensive assistant Al Saunders coached wide receivers at Missouri in 1972.

•Rams assistant wide receivers coach Kenan Smith was a two-sport athlete (football and track and field) at Sacramento State from 1999-2003.

•Rams defensive line coach Mike Waufle coached the defensive line at Cal from 1992-97.

•Rams quarterbacks coach Frank Cignetti was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Cal in 2008.

•Raiders T Menelik Watson and Rams DB Lamarcus Joyner played together at Florida State University in 2012, each being selected in the second round of their respective drafts (2013 and 2014).

Raiders from Missouri and Rams from Northern California/Hometown Connections

•Raiders CB Tarell Brown and Rams assistant linebackers coach Joe Bowdenboth are natives of Mesquite, Texas and attended North Mesquite High School.

•Rams wide receivers coach Ray Sherman is a native of Berkeley, Calif. and played collegiately at Fresno State. Sherman went on to coach in the region at San Jose State (graduate assistant, 1974) and Cal (defensive backs, 1975; running backs/slot backs, 1981).

•Rams offensive quality control coach Andy Sugarman is a Northern Califor-nia native, attending Acalanes High School in Lafayette, Calif. Sugarman went on to attend Cal, where he began his coaching career as an offensive/special teams assistant (1991-97).

•Rams DT Ethan Westbrooks is a native of Oakland, Calif. and attended Frank-lin High School in Elk Grove, Calif.

•Rams CB Trumaine Johnson is from Stockton, Calif. and attended Edison High School (Stockton).