Raiders re-sign DT Johnathan Hankins

Mar 20, 2021 at 09:56 AM
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed DT Johnathan Hankins, the club announced Saturday.

Hankins, a 6-foot-3, 340-pound defensive tackle, originally joined the Silver and Black in 2018 after a one-year stint the Indianapolis Colts (2017), having spent the previous four years (2013-16) with the New York Giants after being selected by the team in the second round (49th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Over his eight-year career, the versatile defensive lineman has appeared in 114 contests with 102 starts, totaling 318 tackles (189 solo), including 35 for loss, 14.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and eight passes defensed. Hankins has started in one postseason contest and recorded two tackles (one) and one sack.

Last season, Hankins started in all 16 contests for the second consecutive season and fourth time in his career, having one of the best campaigns in the NFL among all run defenders. Hankins totaled 48 stops (27), one sack and one fumble recovery on the year. He has appeared in 47 contests with 46 starts since joining the club.

In 2017, Hankins started in 15 contests and posted 44 tackles and two sacks in his lone season with the Colts. Hankins posted a career-high 51 tackles with the Giants in 2014, the second-most among all NFL 4-3 defensive tackles, while his seven sacks on the year ranked second on the team and marked the most by a Giants defensive tackle since 2000.

A native of Dearborn Heights, Mich., Hankins played three seasons at Ohio State, appearing in 38 contests and making 25 starts, totaling 138 tackles (58), five sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. Hankins was named All-American Second Team and was an All-Big Ten Conference selection as a junior in 2013.

Advertising