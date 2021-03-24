Raiders re-sign G/T Denzelle Good

Mar 24, 2021 at 01:59 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Good_Action_Signed_1920x1080

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed G/T Denzelle Good, the club announced Wednesday.

Good originally joined the Raiders after being claimed via waivers from the Indianapolis Colts prior to Week 14 during the 2018 campaign season. A 6-foot-5, 340-pound versatile lineman, Good was selected in the seventh round (255th overall) by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. Over his six seasons with the Colts and Raiders, he has appeared in 61 contests at both guard and tackle and made 42 starts.

In 2020, Good appeared in 15 contests and made a career-high 14 starts at multiple positions along the line, proving to be a versatile piece to the Raiders offense. Good helped pave the way as the Raiders ranked eighth in the NFL in total offense, averaging 383.3 yards per game and was part of an offensive line that finished 10th in the league with fewest sacks allowed (28).

A native of Gaffney, S.C., Good played three seasons at Mars Hill and was a two-time All-South Atlantic Conference First Team choice. Good did not allow a sack during his career with the Lions.

Top Shots: Best of G/T Denzelle Good's 2020 season

View photos of guard/tackle Denzelle Good's 2020 season in the Silver and Black.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good poses for a photo at the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
1 / 18

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good poses for a photo at the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good poses for a photo at the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
2 / 18

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good poses for a photo at the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
3 / 18

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.
4 / 18

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as tackle Denzelle Good (71) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
5 / 18

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as tackle Denzelle Good (71) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.
6 / 18

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.
7 / 18

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.
8 / 18

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) blocks as running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
9 / 18

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) blocks as running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.
10 / 18

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.
11 / 18

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.
12 / 18

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.
13 / 18

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) on the field for a walkthrough.
14 / 18

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) on the field for a walkthrough.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
15 / 18

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
16 / 18

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) blocks as quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
17 / 18

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) blocks as quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as tackle Denzelle Good (71) blocks during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
18 / 18

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as tackle Denzelle Good (71) blocks during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
