Raiders re-sign G/T Denzelle Good

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed G/T Denzelle Good, the club announced Wednesday.

Good originally joined the Raiders after being claimed via waivers from the Indianapolis Colts prior to Week 14 during the 2018 campaign season. A 6-foot-5, 340-pound versatile lineman, Good was selected in the seventh round (255th overall) by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. Over his six seasons with the Colts and Raiders, he has appeared in 61 contests at both guard and tackle and made 42 starts.

In 2020, Good appeared in 15 contests and made a career-high 14 starts at multiple positions along the line, proving to be a versatile piece to the Raiders offense. Good helped pave the way as the Raiders ranked eighth in the NFL in total offense, averaging 383.3 yards per game and was part of an offensive line that finished 10th in the league with fewest sacks allowed (28).