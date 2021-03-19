Raiders re-sign LB Nicholas Morrow

HENDERSON, Nev.– The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed LB Nicholas Morrow, the club announced Friday.

Morrow, a 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Greenville, signing with the Silver and Black following the 2017 NFL Draft. Over his four-year career with the Raiders, Morrow has appeared in 62 contests with 29 starts, compiling 238 tackles (60 solo), including 20 for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, two interceptions and 20 passes defensed. Morrow has also been integral on the special teams unit, compiling 17 stops during his time with the club.

Last season, he appeared in 14 contests and made a career-high 11 starts, setting career highs in tackles (77), tackles for loss (eight), sacks (three), passes defensed (nine) and fumble recoveries (one), while also notching one interception and one forced fumble. Morrow was the only player in the NFL in 2020 to collect at least three sacks and nine passes defensed. He ranked first in the NFL among all linebackers with nine passes defensed on the year.

Morrow appeared in all 16 contests for the third consecutive season in 2019, while logging 67 stops, his first career interception and four passes defensed. In 2018, he appeared in all 16 games and collected 37 stops and his first career sack and one forced fumble. He was just one of two rookies on the team in 2017 to appear in all 16 contests, appearing in a rotational role on defense while also playing an important part on special teams.