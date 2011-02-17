Raiders Re-Sign Pro Bowl Defensive Lineman Richard Seymour

The Raiders have re-signed Pro Bowl defensive lineman Richard Seymour (92). Photo by Tony Gonzales.



The Oakland Raiders have re-signed Pro Bowl defensive lineman Richard Seymour.

"This is a positive for the Raiders and his re-signing was something that the organization knew would be in play when making the move several years ago," said Oakland Raiders Head Coach Hue Jackson. "Richard is an important part of our team and he continues to be highly productive and a major contributor both on and off the field."

The veteran defender is coming off his sixth Pro Bowl selection as he was voted to the AFC All-Star squad last season. Seymour was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2009, his first season with the Silver and Black.

"I'm thrilled to be with the Silver and Black, a team that has a bright future," said Seymour, who has been named to the NFL All-Pro Team four times in 10 pro seasons. "As I mentioned many times before, I see myself retiring a Raider."

In 2010, his second season with the Raiders, Seymour moved from defensive end to defensive tackle and was a key part of a defense that tied for second in the NFL with 47 sacks and ranked 11th in the league in total defense (322.8 yards per game). Seymour registered 5.5 sacks for 34 yards in losses, 48 tackles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery in 13 starts. He earned a Pro Bowl selection for his performance but did not play in the game due to injury.

Seymour joined the Silver and Black via a trade with the New England Patriots prior to the 2009 season. In two years with the Raiders, Seymour has totaled 9.5 sacks, 95 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has also recorded three multiple-sack games in two campaigns.