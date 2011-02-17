Raiders Re-Sign Pro Bowl Defensive Lineman Richard Seymour

Feb 17, 2011 at 04:16 AM
021711-Seymour.jpg

The Raiders have re-signed Pro Bowl defensive lineman Richard Seymour (92). Photo by Tony Gonzales.

The Oakland Raiders have re-signed Pro Bowl defensive lineman Richard Seymour.

"This is a positive for the Raiders and his re-signing was something that the organization knew would be in play when making the move several years ago," said Oakland Raiders Head Coach Hue Jackson. "Richard is an important part of our team and he continues to be highly productive and a major contributor both on and off the field."

The veteran defender is coming off his sixth Pro Bowl selection as he was voted to the AFC All-Star squad last season. Seymour was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2009, his first season with the Silver and Black.

"I'm thrilled to be with the Silver and Black, a team that has a bright future," said Seymour, who has been named to the NFL All-Pro Team four times in 10 pro seasons.  "As I mentioned many times before, I see myself retiring a Raider."

In 2010, his second season with the Raiders, Seymour moved from defensive end to defensive tackle and was a key part of a defense that tied for second in the NFL with 47 sacks and ranked 11th in the league in total defense (322.8 yards per game). Seymour registered 5.5 sacks for 34 yards in losses, 48 tackles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery in 13 starts. He earned a Pro Bowl selection for his performance but did not play in the game due to injury.

Seymour joined the Silver and Black via a trade with the New England Patriots prior to the 2009 season. In two years with the Raiders, Seymour has totaled 9.5 sacks, 95 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has also recorded three multiple-sack games in two campaigns.

Prior to coming to Oakland, Seymour was a member of three Super Bowl Champion teams with the Patriots. He was a four-time AP All-Pro selection with New England and earned a spot on the AFC Pro Bowl squad for five straight seasons from 2002-06. In 10 NFL seasons, Seymour has recorded 48.5 sacks, 452 tackles, 29 passes defensed and two interceptions.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.

news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.

news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.

news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.

news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.

news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Advertising