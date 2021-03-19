Raiders re-sign TE Derek Carrier

Carrier, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound tight end, re-joined the Raiders in 2018 and has spent the past three seasons with the Silver and Black. Carrier has also seen action with the San Francisco 49ers (2013-14), Washington Football Team (2015-17) and Los Angeles Rams. Over his eight-year career, Carrier has appeared in 98 contests with 22 starts, compiling 57 receptions for 516 yards and three touchdowns, while playing a vital role on the special teams unit.

Last season, Carrier appeared in all 16 games for the third consecutive year with the Raiders. Appearing primarily on special teams, Carrier finished the year tied for second on the unit with seven stops, while also adding one reception for 14 yards on offense. In 2018, he hauled in 13 passes for 108 yards, both second-most in his career, while tying a career high with one touchdown reception. In his first year in his return to the club in 2018, the versatile tight end started in two of his 16 appearances and caught seven passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.