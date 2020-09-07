Raiders re-sign Wilber and Young; Place Mariota and Muse on IR

Sep 07, 2020 at 02:42 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed LB Kyle Wilber and T Sam Young, the club announced Monday.  

Wilber returns for his third season with the Raiders after signing with the club in 2018. Entering his ninth year in the NFL, Wilber has appeared in 117 contests and made 17 starts, compiling 101 tackles (68 solo), 3.5 sacks, four passes defends, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries.

Young returns to the Silver and Black after originally signing with the team this past May. Now entering his 11th year in the NFL, Young has appeared in 92 contests with 21 starts while making stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2010), Buffalo Bills (2011-13), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15), Miami Dolphins (2016-18) and San Francisco 49ers (2019).

In corresponding transactions, the Raiders have placed QB Marcus Mariota and LB Tanner Muse on the Reserve/Injured List.

Mariota signed with the club this past March as an unrestricted free agent. Over his first five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Mariota started in 61-of-63 appearances and completed 1,110-of-1,765 passes (62.9 percent) for 13,207 yards, 76 touchdowns to 44 interceptions for a passer rating of 89.6 and added 242 carries for 1,399 yards (5.8 avg.) and an additional 11 rushing scores.

Muse was drafted in the third round (100th overall) by the Silver and Black in the 2020 NFL Draft this past April. He spent five years at Clemson from 2015-19, appearing in 59 games and helping the Tigers capture the 2016 and 2018 National Championship. Muse was named a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award and earned third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors as a senior.

Additionally, the Raiders have signed QB DeShone Kizer to the practice squad.

The 6-foot-4, 233-pound signal caller returns to the Raiders having spent the 2019 campaign with the team after being claimed via waivers. Kizer was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and also spent one year with the Green Bay Packers (2018). Over his first three seasons, he has made 18 appearances with 15 starts, all of which came with the Browns as a rookie, and completed 275-of-518 pass attempts for 3,081 yards, 11 touchdowns and 24 interceptions for a 58.9 passer rating.

Related Content

Raiders Definen Escuadra de Practicas
news

Raiders Definen Escuadra de Practicas

Las Vegas Raiders han contratado 14 jugadores para conformar la escuadra de practicas.
Raiders announce practice squad additions
news

Raiders announce practice squad additions

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following 14 players to their practice squad, the club announced Sunday. All 14 practice squad additions were with the team this offseason.
Raiders Definen Plantilla de Jugadores
news

Raiders Definen Plantilla de Jugadores

Las Vegas Raiders realizaron los siguientes movimientos para llegar al limite de 53 jugadores permitidos en la plantilla por la NFL.
Raiders announce transactions for initial 53-man roster
news

Raiders announce transactions for initial 53-man roster

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Saturday. The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 53-player limit on their active roster.
Raiders release Damarious Randall
news

Raiders release Damarious Randall

The Las Vegas Raiders have released S Damarious Randall, the club announced Friday.
Raiders acquire 2021 draft pick in trade with the Washington Football Team
news

Raiders acquire 2021 draft pick in trade with the Washington Football Team

The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired a 2021 draft pick via a trade with the Washington Football Team, the club announced Wednesday.
Raiders announce transactions - 9.1.20
news

Raiders announce transactions - 9.1.20

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Tuesday.
Raiders acquire linebacker Raekwon McMillan
news

Raiders acquire linebacker Raekwon McMillan

The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired LB Raekwon McMillan via a trade with the Miami Dolphins, the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign defensive end Sharif Finch
news

Raiders sign defensive end Sharif Finch

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Sharif Finch, the club announced Tuesday.
Raiders sign defensive end Chris Smith
news

Raiders sign defensive end Chris Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Chris Smith, the club announced Monday.
Raiders announce transactions - 8.23.20
news

Raiders announce transactions - 8.23.20

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agents RB Theo Riddick and LB Kyle Emanuel, the club announced Sunday.

Advertising