Raiders re-sign Wilber and Young; Place Mariota and Muse on IR

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed LB Kyle Wilber and T Sam Young, the club announced Monday.

Wilber returns for his third season with the Raiders after signing with the club in 2018. Entering his ninth year in the NFL, Wilber has appeared in 117 contests and made 17 starts, compiling 101 tackles (68 solo), 3.5 sacks, four passes defends, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries.

Young returns to the Silver and Black after originally signing with the team this past May. Now entering his 11th year in the NFL, Young has appeared in 92 contests with 21 starts while making stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2010), Buffalo Bills (2011-13), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15), Miami Dolphins (2016-18) and San Francisco 49ers (2019).

In corresponding transactions, the Raiders have placed QB Marcus Mariota and LB Tanner Muse on the Reserve/Injured List.

Mariota signed with the club this past March as an unrestricted free agent. Over his first five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Mariota started in 61-of-63 appearances and completed 1,110-of-1,765 passes (62.9 percent) for 13,207 yards, 76 touchdowns to 44 interceptions for a passer rating of 89.6 and added 242 carries for 1,399 yards (5.8 avg.) and an additional 11 rushing scores.

Muse was drafted in the third round (100th overall) by the Silver and Black in the 2020 NFL Draft this past April. He spent five years at Clemson from 2015-19, appearing in 59 games and helping the Tigers capture the 2016 and 2018 National Championship. Muse was named a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award and earned third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors as a senior.

Additionally, the Raiders have signed QB DeShone Kizer to the practice squad.