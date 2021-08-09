What I've really enjoyed through camp is the meals with the guys -- getting to know everybody and sitting down with some vets and having them tell stories.

It's been a great way to form bonds with my teammates, especially everybody in the O-line room. We have breakfast, lunch, dinner together and they're just fun conversations where I learn a lot and it's nice to just sit down and chop it up.

Mostly, I'm excited to see how I progress as a player, honestly. But first things first -- to beat Seattle. That's what I'm excited for. To get the first win and have fans in Allegiant Stadium, including my parents, sister and girlfriend. The stadium looks amazing and I'm just looking forward to going out and competing with these guys on the field in an actual game.

It's going to be pretty surreal to be out there because I'm wearing not just an NFL helmet, but I'm wearing a Raiders helmet. Childhood dream is coming true, but I'm probably not going to look at it in that moment. I'll keep my mind levelheaded and be like, 'Hey it's just another football game, do your job. Let's play well.'

I'm sure after the game I'll definitely take some time to appreciate what just happened, and then clear that and move on and get ready to play the next one.