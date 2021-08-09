Each week during Training Camp, Raiders.com will be checking in with one of the 2021 draft picks to see how their transition to the NFL is going so far.
Next up is center Jimmy Morrissey with what he's looking forward to in the lead up to the Raiders' first preseason game.
Training Camp, it's football every day which is obviously what I love to do. Everybody from the guys in the O-line room to all my coaches have been fantastic. It's been a really enjoyable experience so far, though finally being able to put on the pads was like, 'Finally, we're here. Let's go.'
Right now, I'm just trying to take it day-by-day and really work as hard as I possibly can in the situation I'm in, but also reflect back every once in a while. It's been a cool journey so far and I don't want it to end.