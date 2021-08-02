Same thing with Maxx Crosby too, him being another dude from the MAC [Mid-American Conference]. I've just been asking him questions like 'How different is it going from the MAC to playing on this level?'

Really, the whole D-line room – if anything comes up, I can ask them a question and they've always got answers. It helps to be around guys who have been in your shoes before and can share some advice.

As for coming out to Las Vegas, I knew it was going to be hot, but I didn't know it was going to be this hot. I was prepared for hot, but not this hot.

I've been pouring lots of cold water on my head and down my back to get through, so I think I'm faring pretty well, but it's still hot.