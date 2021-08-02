TCDiary_Koonce_2560x1440

Each week during Training Camp, Raiders.com will be checking in with one of the 2021 draft picks to see how their transition to the NFL is going so far.

First up is defensive end and third-round pick Malcolm Koonce with a peek into his experiences from the first week of camp:

That first day of Training Camp, walking into the facility kind of just felt like the same thing as OTAs. It felt like a familiar place but not all that familiar.

But slowly, I'm starting to build up a routine so it's starting to feel like home.

It's kind of weird being an official NFL player. I think that's the main thing that's stood out so far for me.

It's little moments in passing that bring that feeling around, like some guy at the hotel we're at asked me for an autograph. Coming from college, you're used to just doing a regular type of practice and going back and just chilling. Now, you've got fans getting incorporated so it's a little different but it's great.

I'm focused on taking it one day at a time right now. There's still a whole bunch of new stuff that I'm learning, so I'm just trying not to play too slow because I'm sitting there thinking too much or stuff like that. My mentality is just taking it one day at a time, doing it at my own speed.

I'm only a rookie. I can't think that I'm a Pro Bowler just yet. I've just got to take it one day at a time, one step at a time and I should be able to get through.

The veterans are a big help. I've connected with Yannick Ngakoue a lot. I've been asking him a whole bunch of questions on how he moves and stuff because our build is kind of similar.

Same thing with Maxx Crosby too, him being another dude from the MAC [Mid-American Conference]. I've just been asking him questions like 'How different is it going from the MAC to playing on this level?'

Really, the whole D-line room – if anything comes up, I can ask them a question and they've always got answers. It helps to be around guys who have been in your shoes before and can share some advice.

As for coming out to Las Vegas, I knew it was going to be hot, but I didn't know it was going to be this hot. I was prepared for hot, but not this hot.

I've been pouring lots of cold water on my head and down my back to get through, so I think I'm faring pretty well, but it's still hot.

Tuesday is our first day in pads and it's something I'm looking forward to. Especially playing D-line, a lot of the walkthrough stuff, you don't know how hard you should go. You can't grab certain things. So, I can't wait to put on pads and actually start playing real football.

Training Camp Practice: 8.2.21

The Raiders return to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for the start of Week 2 of 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) in the weight room before practice at 2021 Training Camp.
1 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) in the weight room before practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97), defensive tackle Darius Stills (56), defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97), defensive tackle Darius Stills (56), defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
22 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
31 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) and running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) and running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darron Lee (58) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darron Lee (58) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Karl Joseph (43) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Karl Joseph (43) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) and guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) and guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Dominik Eberle (5) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Dominik Eberle (5) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84), quarterback Derek Carr (4), tight end Darren Waller (83), tight ends coach Austin King, tight end Foster Moreau (87), tight end Derek Carrier (85) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84), quarterback Derek Carr (4), tight end Darren Waller (83), tight ends coach Austin King, tight end Foster Moreau (87), tight end Derek Carrier (85) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) and running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) and running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
