Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell setting an example for their new teammates

"So at the end of the day, we have to do it together. Four equals one at all times. ... I want to build those real relationships off the field and that translates to the field at the end of the day."

Ferrell also shared the same sentiment as Crosby on the look of the new line.

"I think the biggest thing we're just trying to focus on is cohesiveness," said Ferrell. "Obviously the depth chart is going to be what it's going to be at the end of camp, but this is probably the biggest D-line group we've had since I've been here.

"It's kind of crazy because we have such a different mix of guys. Like guys who are trying to prove themselves, guys that are kind of already established, guys who have had some success early, guys who have kind of been steadfast in the league like Hank [Johnathan Hankins]. ... I think the biggest thing though is we have a good leader in Coach [Rod] Marinelli. He talks big on being being collective, being a leader of the defense and that's what we're trying to be."

Ferrell has also been trying to form relationships with his new teammates, and has even trained with new teammate Solomon Thomas in the offseason for two years now.

"Solly's always been a guy who's been a good, good guy and our conversations -- really more so [we] talk about what's our mindset in trying to get better every day," said Ferrell. "How are we doing off the field and just being there for each other.

"He's my guy, he's my brother, I love him."

As the chemistry continues to grow with the defensive line, there's a sense of urgency among the group. There's no more time left to be emerging talents. They have to be successful now.