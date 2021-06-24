Raiders Mailbag: Defense still shaping up coming out of minicamp

William Wallace asks:

Are we going to be able to get pressure on the QB with just the front four?

Let's be honest: 2020 was not a great year for the Raiders defensive line.

The Raiders were ranked 23rd in quarterback hits, 26th in sacks and 29th in sack percentage last season. The Silver and Black have had historically low pass rushing defenses the past three seasons, but have taken this offseason to try to halt the problem. The Raiders started by signing Quinton Jefferson and Yannick Ngakoue (who were not only teammates at Maryland but share the same birthday).

"That's like a brother to me," Ngakoue said about Jefferson during minicamp. "We have the same exact birthday, got drafted with each other, and he's going to bring a lot of tenacity to this defense. He's slept on; he's under the radar. I feel like he's really going to show a lot of flashes. He looks way different from when we were playing in college together. His body has changed tremendously. I'm excited to see what he's about to do."

Jefferson is an evolving pass-rushing interior lineman who's had success with the Seahawks and Bills with 16 quarterback hits his past two seasons. Ngakoue is a powerhouse edge rusher who has had four consecutive eight-sack seasons. Pairing him with Maxx Crosby immediately puts them in contention to be "the best duo that's going to come hit the scene" according to Ngakoue. The two defensive lineman have a combined 33 sacks over the past two seasons.

With the signings of former first-round pick Solomon Thomas, Darius Philon and drafting edge rusher Malcolm Koonce out of Buffalo, the Raiders come into this season with the most depth on the defensive line they've had in a long time. Also can't forget to mention Clelin Ferrell and Johnathan Hankins, who began coming into their own last season and provide great leadership and strength to the unit. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley wants to use this depth to the Raiders advantage and have fresh pass rushers on the field at all times getting after the quarterback.

"Just think — you get two D-line groups that can really rush and they're all playing," said Coach Bradley. "I mean that is just great for morale, first of all. Everybody knows we are going to be playing 30-35 reps. Everybody is getting in there at critical times. I think I've learned that through the years that it's so critical, especially to that group up front. Obviously, we know guys and we'd like to build it to, 'Hey, this is a critical time. Who's in the game? Well, whoever is hot. And whoever is fresh.' And if we can get to that mentality where it's by numbers, I think that's very, very important.

"But you got guys that are very skilled, guys like Yannick, Maxx Crosby. Those guys have proven that they are very, very good rushers in this league, and so to keep them fresh in critical times to have them out our services would be great."