Quick Hits: DC Gus Bradley stresses importance of consistency on field, excited about defense's potential

"There is talent back there, but consistency breeds credibility, and if they play consistent then we are going to start seeing coaches trust them more. And that's what we're working on right now."

"I think in our philosophy of our defense, it's a precision league, and we need to be very precise in what we do. And because of that we need to tackle well, we need to zone drop well and we need to understand situational football very well so that we can continue to play fast. That's what we're preaching and really with the number of young guys we have, like you were saying at the secondary and corner spots, it's a race to maturity for them. We've got to speed everything up and try to get them to act like sixth- and seventh-year veterans."