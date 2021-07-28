Quick Hits: Players talk Gus Bradley's coaching style, building relationships off the field

QB Derek Carr on defensive coordinator Gus Bradley:

"The presence that Coach Gus carries to the field, you can feel that. There is one voice. When he talks all 11 eyes on that defense are looking at him and that's impressive. When you go to their defensive meeting room you know who has the attention. I think it's good, I think it makes are guys excited."

On Charles Woodson and Tom Flores making the Hall of Fame:

"Growing up, I was a huge fan of C-Wood, huge fan of Mr. Flores because of where I grew up. Getting to know both of them has been a huge honor to me because I'm just a fan, really. I think we all are, at some point, a fan of somebody and when you get to meet them, it's pretty cool. C-Wood, I can't limit his leadership to just when I played with him. He still is a leader to me. He still texts me. He still calls me."

On WR Henry Ruggs III: