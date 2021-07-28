Andre James and Derek Carr are the Raiders' next dynamic duo you don't know yet

"Yes, he's a new starting center but I felt like I got a couple thousand reps with him," Carr said Wednesday morning to the media. "He started the Detroit game for us awhile back and did a great job. Showed flashes of someone with great understanding and things like that. Toughness, all those kind of traits you need at that spot.

"Obviously we had Rodney [Hudson], who everyone would say is -- he's one of, if not the best center in the whole league. And it's hard for a guy like Andre to play in front of that guy. So now that Rodney is gone, Andre can step in and fill that spot and I feel super confident that he's going to do a great job. I'm not going to compare him to anybody. ... I don't want to put any expectations out there for him but I'm excited for him because he's super smart and I believe he's a good football player."

The center expressed that "at UCLA, I never even snapped the ball" and had to learn on the fly and "just took it day by day" after joining the team.

James took a moment Wednesday to reflect on the victory against the Lions his rookie year. Despite still being new to the position after playing left and right tackle in college, the game proved that he could compete against legitimate NFL competition.

"When Rodney went down in that Houston game, I felt super confident," said James. "I always prepare my mindset like 'I can go in there at any time' and that's just how I had to prepare for each game – like I was going to start that game. So when my number was called, it's just that 'next man up' mentality."

That "next man up" mentality has guided James through the process of replacing a center of Hudson's stature. He fully recognizes the daunting task of stepping up in the starting role, but refuses to let him affect him.

"Rodney was arguably one of the best centers in the league so everyday I came in here and just tried to get a little piece from him, a little information everyday," he said. "That's kind of the attack I still take on today. Just everyday just get a little better, just work on the little things and it adds up over time. Get a little better so everything I learned from him, I'm still using today."