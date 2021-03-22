Raiders sign OL Andre James to multi-year extension

Mar 22, 2021 at 09:21 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
James_Action_Signed_1920x1080 (1)

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed OL Andre James to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Monday.

James originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in the 2019 offseason. He has appeared in 28 games with one start over his two years with the Silver and Black.

Last season, the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder played in all 16 games for the first time in his career, appearing primarily on special teams.

A native of Herriman, Utah, James played three years at UCLA, seeing action in 35 games with 32 starts at both left tackle and right tackle.

fa-tracker-2021-2560x1440

Free Agent Tracker

Tracking the status and signings of all official Las Vegas Raiders transactions during 2021 Free Agency.

