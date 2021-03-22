Raiders sign OL Andre James to multi-year extension

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed OL Andre James to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Monday.

James originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in the 2019 offseason. He has appeared in 28 games with one start over his two years with the Silver and Black.

Last season, the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder played in all 16 games for the first time in his career, appearing primarily on special teams.