Raiders Mailbag: Several young Raiders have something to prove going into minicamp

Jun 14, 2021 at 05:25 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Vancity Raider (@RaiderFan604) asks:

"How has Tanner Muse and Andre James looked so far?"

In short, they have both looked healthy and active so far.

Both players are expected to have a lot in store for them this season. Andre James is competing for the starting center job after Rodney Hudson was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, and Tanner Muse is expected to be in the Raiders special teams and linebacker rotation after missing his entire rookie season with a foot injury. While both are competing to prove their worth to the team, they've both looked excited to be on the field and pick things up. Several of James' teammates on the offensive line are very excited to see him get his shot to start and believe that big things are ahead for him.

"That guy just came to work every day, picked up as much as he could from Rodney," said Kolton Miller who's been James teammate since they were at UCLA. "You can see he already had the footwork, already had the fundamentals, he just needed to fine-tune some of the smaller stuff. He's come along a great way. I'm excited for the season. I'm excited for the competition coming up to see what he does.

"First and foremost, Andre is a great dude," adds Richie Incognito. "He's a great guy, he's a hard worker, he's humble, he's hungry. He's got position flexibility, he played tackle in college and then got to the league and played center. I go back to 2019 when Rod [Hudson] went down, and Andre had to come in the game in Houston and we didn't miss a beat. We were hammering them with the ball, we were running on them, we were making a comeback late, and Andre stepped in the next week in Detroit and he played at a high level.

"He's a hard-working kid, he's passionate. He's from humble beginnings, being an undrafted guy, so I'm excited to see him go."

Along with James, many should be excited for Tanner Muse as well. The Clemson linebacker accumulated 192 career tackles (105 solo), four sacks, seven interceptions including one returned for a touchdown and 15 passes defended in his time in college. While initially expected to play special teams, he could potentially ease into an outside linebacker role by the beginning of the regular season.

HarleyB (@LWOSHarleyB) asks:

"Who are the Raiders most impressed with in the secondary so far?"

While one defensive back hasn't impressed any one more than the other, many people have been pleased from what they've seen from the Raiders' 2021 second-round pick out of TCU.

Tre'von Moehrig has been considered one of the biggest steals of the draft so far, as the Raiders were able to snag the Jim Thorpe Award winner on Day Two. Moehrig has put to rest any early concerns so far this offseason and has looked strong and fluid throughout OTAs, and he'll only get better as he continues to learn the defense. He's been able to catch the eye of veteran cornerback Trayvon Mullen and his new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

"Tre' [Tre'von Moehrig] is doing very well," Mullen said. "Happy for him, and I'm excited to see how he's going to transition to this system. And the way he's approaching every day, it's like he's ready and prepared."

"He's got really good range," said Gus Bradley on The Game Plan with JT the Brick. "The ability to cover sideline to sideline, good instincts, not only with the speed to do it, but understanding the defense and how it falls into play for him and when he can take chances."

Along with Alex Leatherwood, I believe that Moehrig will make the most immediate impact out of the 2021 rookie class for the Silver and Black.

Johnathan Shirley asks:

"Will Carr be more of a dual threat this year?"

Derek Carr has become comfortable taking his time in the pocket with the stellar offensive line that has been constructed around him, however last season he showed that he can still make plays with his feet.

After breaking his leg in 2016, Carr has now become more comfortable with running the ball more since that gruesome injury. Carr's 2020 season saw him run for 140 yards, three touchdowns on 39 carries, which were all career highs for him. He was also able to rack up 16 first downs running the ball in key situations.

Coach Gruden has mentioned this offseason that he would like Carr to be more mobile with the offense that is being put together with a younger offensive line and solid run blockers in Josh Jacobs and Alec Ingold behind him. While I wouldn't expect No. 4 to become the second coming of Steve Young in the ground game, his recent play has indicated that you can expect more from him moving forward in all aspects of his game, especially running the football.

Top Shots: Best photos from Raiders 2021 OTAs

View the best photos from the Raiders 2021 OTAs as the Silver and Black turn their attention to next week's minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
1 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson (76) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson (76) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles the team at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles the team at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Dominik Eberle (5) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Dominik Eberle (5) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89), wide receiver John Brown (15), wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89), wide receiver John Brown (15), wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (79) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (79) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
22 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Devery Hamilton (73) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Devery Hamilton (73) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
31 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Matt Dickerson (56), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive lineman Darius Philon (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Matt Dickerson (56), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive lineman Darius Philon (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
60 / 100

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) and the offense at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) and the offense at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8), quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8), quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
91 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders running backs and fullbacks huddle at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
95 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders running backs and fullbacks huddle at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: Which home game at Allegiant Stadium are you most looking forward to this season?

The Silver and Black have a lot of home games to be excited for this season.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who is shining after the first week of OTAs?

The Silver and Black are hitting the field for the second straight week as offseason activities heat up in the desert.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Get ready for young talent to take a leap with full offseason

The Silver and Black are now gearing toward getting some of their second- and third-year players ready to make a huge impact in 2021.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What to expect this season after schedule reveal

With the release of the 2021 schedule, many are reacting to how the season will take shape.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who will shine among the Raiders 2021 draft class?

Many people are anxiously waiting to see what the Raiders have planned for their draft class.
news

Raiders Mailbag: We're down to the wire on the 2021 NFL Draft

The anticipation is rising within Raider Nation with three days left until the draft.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who could fall to the Raiders at No. 17?

Raider Nation seems curious about the best options the Raiders have to select in the 2021 NFL Draft in a few weeks.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How will the new free agent signings impact the Silver and Black?

After two weeks of free agency, there has been plenty of discussion on some of the Raiders' signings and decisions so far.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How things have shaped up the first week of free agency

The Silver and Black have used the first week of free agency to add depth to their defense.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What is the Silver and Black's mindset going into free agency?

Here to kick off this offseason's pending possible free agent signings with answers for the Nation.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What can we expect from the Silver and Black in the season finale?

Raider Nation is curious about what role the new, young talent will play against the Broncos — and into the future.
Advertising