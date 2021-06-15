Raiders Mailbag: Several young Raiders have something to prove going into minicamp

Vancity Raider (@RaiderFan604) asks:

"How has Tanner Muse and Andre James looked so far?"

In short, they have both looked healthy and active so far.

Both players are expected to have a lot in store for them this season. Andre James is competing for the starting center job after Rodney Hudson was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, and Tanner Muse is expected to be in the Raiders special teams and linebacker rotation after missing his entire rookie season with a foot injury. While both are competing to prove their worth to the team, they've both looked excited to be on the field and pick things up. Several of James' teammates on the offensive line are very excited to see him get his shot to start and believe that big things are ahead for him.

"That guy just came to work every day, picked up as much as he could from Rodney," said Kolton Miller who's been James teammate since they were at UCLA. "You can see he already had the footwork, already had the fundamentals, he just needed to fine-tune some of the smaller stuff. He's come along a great way. I'm excited for the season. I'm excited for the competition coming up to see what he does.

"First and foremost, Andre is a great dude," adds Richie Incognito. "He's a great guy, he's a hard worker, he's humble, he's hungry. He's got position flexibility, he played tackle in college and then got to the league and played center. I go back to 2019 when Rod [Hudson] went down, and Andre had to come in the game in Houston and we didn't miss a beat. We were hammering them with the ball, we were running on them, we were making a comeback late, and Andre stepped in the next week in Detroit and he played at a high level.

"He's a hard-working kid, he's passionate. He's from humble beginnings, being an undrafted guy, so I'm excited to see him go."