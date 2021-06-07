Raiders Mailbag: Which home game at Allegiant Stadium are you most looking forward to this season?

Derek Rogers says:

The Ravens on Sept. 13, first things first.

Most definitely, Derek; first things first.

The Raiders' first opponent in Allegiant Stadium this regular season will be the Baltimore Ravens. Millions of eyes will be on the showdown with Baltimore, as it will be the first Monday Night Football game of the season as well. It won't be an easy task for the Silver and Black, as they will have to deal with 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, an early test for the revamped Raiders defense.

On the offensive side of the ball, Derek Carr will have a trio of offensive weapons with something to prove against their former team. John Brown and Willie Snead, who both spent a few seasons in Baltimore, could be slated up against Pro Bowl cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. Star tight end Darren Waller will also be facing the team that drafted him for the first time.