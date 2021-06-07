Raiders Mailbag: Which home game at Allegiant Stadium are you most looking forward to this season?

We asked Raider Nation one simple question: Which home game are you most looking forward to this season at Allegiant Stadium?
You faithfully answered the call. Here is a look at some of your answers.
Derek Rogers says:
The Ravens on Sept. 13, first things first.
Most definitely, Derek; first things first.
The Raiders' first opponent in Allegiant Stadium this regular season will be the Baltimore Ravens. Millions of eyes will be on the showdown with Baltimore, as it will be the first Monday Night Football game of the season as well. It won't be an easy task for the Silver and Black, as they will have to deal with 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, an early test for the revamped Raiders defense.
On the offensive side of the ball, Derek Carr will have a trio of offensive weapons with something to prove against their former team. John Brown and Willie Snead, who both spent a few seasons in Baltimore, could be slated up against Pro Bowl cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. Star tight end Darren Waller will also be facing the team that drafted him for the first time.
Emotions will be running high in Allegiant Stadium on September 13 in what's poised to be an epic battle.
Tyrone O'Bannon says:
The Kansas City Chiefs
The last time the Chiefs were in Allegiant Stadium they defeated the Raiders in devastating fashion in a game-winning touchdown drive lead by Patrick Mahomes.
I highly doubt the Raiders have let that game slip their memory.
The Week 10 matchup against their AFC West foe will be another primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football, which may have high implications for whom takes control of the AFC West, a division the Chiefs have led for the better part of four seasons. With the addition of a few extra pieces to get after Mahomes, this Raiders roster may be the best equipped in awhile to take down the 2020 Super Bowl champions — especially after already defeating them in Arrowhead Stadium last season.
The Raiders also have another weapon in this backfield in Kenyan Drake that will cause havoc for the Chiefs' run defense that ranked 21st in league last season. Drake will need all the help he can get from the Silver and Black's revamped offensive line led by Kolton Miller, Richie Incognito and rookie Alex Leatherwood, from Drake's alma mater Alabama.
If that unit can successfully dominate the line of scrimmage, the Raiders have a chance of repeating history against their rivals.
Eugene O'Donnell says:
Quite the contrary — I am looking forward to all 17.
This is a vibe, Eugene.
While certain games have an allure to them going into the season, they are all as important. The Raiders must have the mentality of taking one game at a time to make it through the duration of the season successfully. Fans will always look forward to the primetime games under the big lights, but this is the NFL: Every week the Raiders will see elite competition.
I must agree with Eugene. I'm looking forward to all 17 just as much as the Raiders must show consistency if they want to make the postseason.
