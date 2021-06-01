Raiders Mailbag: Who is shining after the first week of OTAs?

Charles Perry asks...

As a WVU alum, I have been watching Darius Stills for some time, and I'm delighted the Raiders signed him. How is he doing in the OTAs so far, and what do you think are his chances of making the 53-man roster?

In all honesty, Darius Stills has been looking pretty damn good so far, and I'm not the only one to think so.

"A guy who I like a lot is Darius Stills, an undrafted rookie from West Virginia," Clelin Ferrell told reporters last Wednesday. "Real, real good dude but he got a lot of twitch. He played three-technique. He got a lot of twitch. You can just tell in the movements when we on drills and stuff like that. He got a little something to him, so I like his game a little bit."