Raiders Mailbag: Who is shining after the first week of OTAs?

Jun 01, 2021 at 10:30 AM
stills-thumb-mailbag-6121

Charles Perry asks...

As a WVU alum, I have been watching Darius Stills for some time, and I'm delighted the Raiders signed him. How is he doing in the OTAs so far, and what do you think are his chances of making the 53-man roster?

In all honesty, Darius Stills has been looking pretty damn good so far, and I'm not the only one to think so.

"A guy who I like a lot is Darius Stills, an undrafted rookie from West Virginia," Clelin Ferrell told reporters last Wednesday. "Real, real good dude but he got a lot of twitch. He played three-technique. He got a lot of twitch. You can just tell in the movements when we on drills and stuff like that. He got a little something to him, so I like his game a little bit."

I've had the opportunity to watch Stills work with the rest of the defensive linemen during OTAs, and he's definitely been putting in the work to make the 53-man roster. He looks fast and physical during drills and could do some damage on the inside. Some scouts had doubts about Stills' size, however he looks fit and bulky in his 6-foot, 280-pound frame.

Memphis Ssrn asks...

How will the Raiders utilize Henry Ruggs?

Since I've been writing Mailbags, perhaps no other player has been asked about more than Henry Ruggs III.

I can understand the curiosity around the wide receiver. The hype and predictions following the 2020 No. 12 overall draft selection has turned him into an intriguing figure this offseason. Ruggs' rookie season was one that left a few questions for fans, and he's working hard to answer them his sophomore season.

The Alabama speedster has been active and at work this offseason creating more chemistry between himself and Derek Carr during OTAs. He has looked as fast as ever trying to improve his route-running abilities and instincts with a full in-person offseason program.

It may be too early to say exactly how the Raiders will use Ruggs, but it's fair to say that he will get more opportunities in his second season. With veterans John Brown and Willie Snead around him, as well as being given another year to learn Coach Gruden's system, the enigma of Ruggs could go along way toward being solved. Big things are in store for the young receiver.

Tommy Core asks...

Javin White is a homegrown talent. Can he play ahead of Cory Littleton or rotate in with Nick Morrow?

Javin White has come a long way from Oakland – and, in a sense, a long way from UNLV.

White has worked extremely hard going from a undrafted rookie free agent from his hometown Runnin' Rebels. In his time as a Raider, he's been able to work his way up from the practice squad and get a few snaps on special teams and at outside linebacker this previous season. While White has been able to exceeded expectations, he must continue to work harder than ever this season if he wants to carve a bigger role for himself.

White will have to compete for playing with the likes of Tanner Muse, who has returned from a foot injury, rookie Divine Deablo, who has made the full switch from strong safety to linebacker, and Nicholas Morrow, who is coming off his strongest season yet. White will be someone to keep tabs on this offseason, but the road will definitely not be easy.

Photos: Raiders 2021 OTAs | Day 3

Take an exclusive look at the Silver and Black as they finish up the first week of OTAs.

