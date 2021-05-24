Raiders Mailbag: Get ready for young talent to take a leap with full offseason

Jeremy Karl asks...

"Do you think we have a true number one receiver?"

Yes, his name is Darren Waller.

OK, yes, he's technically a tight end, but there's no doubt that he's the Raiders' top receiver currently. He's led the team in receiving yards the past two season, been named to a Pro Bowl and broke Tim Brown's 20-year season receptions record. Waller is an absolute beast.

That said, if we're referring to someone stepping up and becoming the true No. 1 wide receiver this season, I'm putting my money on Henry Ruggs III. The Raiders selected the Montgomery, Ala., native with the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and still have high expectations for him. Ruggs battled injuries throughout his rookie season, but showed glimpses of being great and using his lethal speed to his advantage.