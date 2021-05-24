Raiders Mailbag: Get ready for young talent to take a leap with full offseason

Jeremy Karl asks...
"Do you think we have a true number one receiver?"
Yes, his name is Darren Waller.
OK, yes, he's technically a tight end, but there's no doubt that he's the Raiders' top receiver currently. He's led the team in receiving yards the past two season, been named to a Pro Bowl and broke Tim Brown's 20-year season receptions record. Waller is an absolute beast.
That said, if we're referring to someone stepping up and becoming the true No. 1 wide receiver this season, I'm putting my money on Henry Ruggs III. The Raiders selected the Montgomery, Ala., native with the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and still have high expectations for him. Ruggs battled injuries throughout his rookie season, but showed glimpses of being great and using his lethal speed to his advantage.
The second-year receiver should benefit from a full year of training camp and OTAs, something that was cut short from him going into his rookie season due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. In his limited 26 receptions, he averaged over 17 yards for each catch and had excelled against the likes of the Chiefs, Panthers and Jets. This offseason will be essential for Ruggs in his quest to become Carr's new favorite target next to Waller.
Ricky Arambula asks...
"Will Bryan Edwards be featured in the offense?"
Bryan Edwards' rookie season mirrored a lot of what his teammate Ruggs' season looked liked – no rookie minicamp, no preseason, injuries and glimpses of greatness.
Edwards dealt with a lot of adversity and lofty expectations after being named the starting wideout Week 1. However injuries and COVID-19 derailed a promising rookie season Edwards was in line for. Despite not being heavily featured, he still averaged a whopping 17.6 yards per catch and ended his rookie season with 51 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos.
This will be a very important offseason for Edwards as well. The Raiders will be expecting a lot out of the 6-foot-3, 212-pound receiver moving forward and he must stay ready, and healthy, for when his number is called this upcoming season. With a good offseason, I'd expect to see a lot of Bryan Edwards highlights coming soon.
Marc McEvoy asks...
"Are they going to move Clelin Ferrell to defensive tackle?"
Clelin Ferrell has displayed great ability to stop the run and disrupt the line of scrimmage. Pro Football Focus gave Ferrell a 76.1 grade for the season, ranking him among the better edge rushers in the NFL. While it's clear that he is a defensive end, his skillset in the run defense has created some conversation regarding him playing more on the inside. Additionally the signing of Yannick Ngakoue will add more sustainable edge rushing next to Maxx Crosby, who's led the team in sacks the past two seasons.
While Ferrell will still see a lot of time on the outside, it will be intriguing to see if Gus Bradley introduces some set packages on third-down that puts him at defensive tackle alongside Solomon Thomas or Quinton Jefferson. Regardless, the Raiders' woes of getting after the quarterback will hopefully be long gone and forgotten in due time.
