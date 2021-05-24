Raiders Mailbag: Get ready for young talent to take a leap with full offseason

May 24, 2021 at 09:55 AM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Jeremy Karl asks...

"Do you think we have a true number one receiver?"

Yes, his name is Darren Waller.

OK, yes, he's technically a tight end, but there's no doubt that he's the Raiders' top receiver currently. He's led the team in receiving yards the past two season, been named to a Pro Bowl and broke Tim Brown's 20-year season receptions record. Waller is an absolute beast.

That said, if we're referring to someone stepping up and becoming the true No. 1 wide receiver this season, I'm putting my money on Henry Ruggs III. The Raiders selected the Montgomery, Ala., native with the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and still have high expectations for him. Ruggs battled injuries throughout his rookie season, but showed glimpses of being great and using his lethal speed to his advantage.

The second-year receiver should benefit from a full year of training camp and OTAs, something that was cut short from him going into his rookie season due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. In his limited 26 receptions, he averaged over 17 yards for each catch and had excelled against the likes of the Chiefs, Panthers and Jets. This offseason will be essential for Ruggs in his quest to become Carr's new favorite target next to Waller.

Ricky Arambula asks...

"Will Bryan Edwards be featured in the offense?"

Bryan Edwards' rookie season mirrored a lot of what his teammate Ruggs' season looked liked – no rookie minicamp, no preseason, injuries and glimpses of greatness.

Edwards dealt with a lot of adversity and lofty expectations after being named the starting wideout Week 1. However injuries and COVID-19 derailed a promising rookie season Edwards was in line for. Despite not being heavily featured, he still averaged a whopping 17.6 yards per catch and ended his rookie season with 51 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos.

This will be a very important offseason for Edwards as well. The Raiders will be expecting a lot out of the 6-foot-3, 212-pound receiver moving forward and he must stay ready, and healthy, for when his number is called this upcoming season. With a good offseason, I'd expect to see a lot of Bryan Edwards highlights coming soon.

Marc McEvoy asks...

"Are they going to move Clelin Ferrell to defensive tackle?"

Clelin Ferrell has displayed great ability to stop the run and disrupt the line of scrimmage. Pro Football Focus gave Ferrell a 76.1 grade for the season, ranking him among the better edge rushers in the NFL. While it's clear that he is a defensive end, his skillset in the run defense has created some conversation regarding him playing more on the inside. Additionally the signing of Yannick Ngakoue will add more sustainable edge rushing next to Maxx Crosby, who's led the team in sacks the past two seasons.

While Ferrell will still see a lot of time on the outside, it will be intriguing to see if Gus Bradley introduces some set packages on third-down that puts him at defensive tackle alongside Solomon Thomas or Quinton Jefferson. Regardless, the Raiders' woes of getting after the quarterback will hopefully be long gone and forgotten in due time.

Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Schedule

Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their 2021 opponents during the NFL's expanded 18-week season.

Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks - Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. PT Last meeting at home (London): October 14, 2018
1 / 20

Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks - Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home (London): October 14, 2018

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. PT Last meeting at Rams: November 30, 2014
2 / 20

Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. PT

Last meeting at Rams: November 30, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. PT Last meeting in Santa Clara: November 1, 2018
3 / 20

Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Santa Clara: November 1, 2018

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens - Monday, Sept. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football) Last meeting at home: October 8, 2017
4 / 20

Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens - Monday, Sept. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Last meeting at home: October 8, 2017

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburg Steelers - Sunday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Pittsburg: November 8, 2015
5 / 20

Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburg Steelers - Sunday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Pittsburg: November 8, 2015

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 26, 2020
6 / 20

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 26, 2020

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Monday, Oct. 4 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football) Last meeting in Inglewood: November 8, 2020
7 / 20

Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Monday, Oct. 4 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Last meeting in Inglewood: November 8, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears - Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home (London): October 6, 2019
8 / 20

Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears - Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home (London): October 6, 2019

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 6: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in Denver: January 3, 2021
9 / 20

Week 6: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Denver: January 3, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: November 3, 2013
10 / 20

Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: November 3, 2013

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants - Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in East Rutherford: November 10, 2013
11 / 20

Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants - Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in East Rutherford: November 10, 2013

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football) Las meeting at home: November 22, 2020
12 / 20

Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football)

Las meeting at home: November 22, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: November 17, 2019
13 / 20

Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: November 17, 2019

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys - Thursday, Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. PT (Thanksgiving) Last meeting in Arlington: November 28, 2013
14 / 20

Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys - Thursday, Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. PT (Thanksgiving)

Last meeting in Arlington: November 28, 2013

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team - Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 29, 2013
15 / 20

Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team - Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 29, 2013

Las Vegas Raiders
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Kansas City: October 11, 2020
16 / 20

Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Kansas City: October 11, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns - Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 18 or 19 TBD Last meeting in Cleveland: November 1, 2020
17 / 20

Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns - Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 18 or 19 TBD

Last meeting in Cleveland: November 1, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: November 15, 2020
18 / 20

Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: November 15, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Indianapolis: September 29, 2019
19 / 20

Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Indianapolis: September 29, 2019

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 17, 2020
20 / 20

Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 17, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
