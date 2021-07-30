Tre'von Moehrig is focused on 'stacking the days up' and improving every day

Tre’von Moehrig has come into the Raiders' locker room with the poise and professionalism of a player beyond his years.

The rookie cornerback has a quiet confidence about himself. Someone who's not cocky, but very sure of himself and his skill set.

"Tre'von is one of those guys where if you didn't know he was in the room, you wouldn't know he was there because of how quiet he is," said Greg Sherman, a former Fox Sports Southwest reporter who covered Moehrig's high school and college career. "His humility and attention to detail gives him a chance at success."

Moehrig is not new to the spotlight. He's had to deal with it for a while now. The safety began garnering attention as a four-star prospect in Texas at Smithson Valley High School, near San Antonio. He was also the No. 4-ranked cornerback out of Texas and a top-200 player nationally. Texas Christian University beat out other in-state rivals Houston, Baylor and Texas A&M to get Moehrig.

The decision paid off well for both parties.

Moehrig excelled at TCU, becoming an All-American, First Team All-Big 12 and winning the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award. The rookie prides himself on his Texas roots and learned a lot from his time at TCU that has helped him get to this point as a Raider.

"[I'm] handling everything just like it's a business," Moehrig said. "Coming in here every day, getting here on time or early. Doing the little things right every day. I'm trying to stack the chips – you hear everyone talking about stacking the days up and I think that's the big thing. It's just trying to improve every day and improve in the little things."

The rookie has credited teammates Johnathan Abram  , Casey Hayward Jr. and Dallin Leavitt as guys that have helped ease him into the structure of the secondary. The Raiders have big expectations for the rookie and have been utilizing him all over the field throughout the first week of Training Camp. No. 25 can be seen roaming the backfield and should be able to help improve the Raiders' deep coverage vastly. With Abram expected to play more in the box, Moehrig could potentially make it a "no fly zone" for opposing offenses.

"At TCU I played a bunch of different roles," said Moehrig. "Split safety, but I was also able to play in the free safety, playing the post. Now that I'm here, it's a lot more so they kind of gave me a free range to do [more] and show my athleticism and do those kind of things. It's been a good transition, I'm enjoying it so far."

The biggest adjustment the Texas transplant has made since moving to the desert is trying to handle the dry heat. Nevertheless, he's loved living in Las Vegas and said he "couldn't be a part of a better team."

Gary Patterson, Moehrig's head coach at TCU, believes the safety will fit right in the Neon Capital of the World.

"He's got a lot of talent and I told him when he gets [Las Vegas] to act more like Coach P and not Gary," Patterson jokingly said in an interview with Greg Sherman. "Most of Las Vegas -- if you're not on the Strip, it's not bright lights. So for him, it's about doing work. He's just got to have a lot more self discipline to know you got to get in and do your job."

While many people are chomping at the bit to see the second-round pick in pads, Moehrig is just worried about what he can control. He's trying to "work [his] butt off and stack the days."

"I'm trying to not let the expectations get to my head, but just go out there and play football.

"And have fun doing it."

Photos: Tre'von Moehrig receives Jim Thorpe Award

After touring the Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation Center and Paycom Headquarters, rookie safety Tre'von Moehrig received his 2020 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, an annual award recognizing the top defensive back in college football.

