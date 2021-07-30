Tre'von Moehrig is focused on 'stacking the days up' and improving every day

"At TCU I played a bunch of different roles," said Moehrig. "Split safety, but I was also able to play in the free safety, playing the post. Now that I'm here, it's a lot more so they kind of gave me a free range to do [more] and show my athleticism and do those kind of things. It's been a good transition, I'm enjoying it so far."

The biggest adjustment the Texas transplant has made since moving to the desert is trying to handle the dry heat. Nevertheless, he's loved living in Las Vegas and said he "couldn't be a part of a better team."

Gary Patterson, Moehrig's head coach at TCU, believes the safety will fit right in the Neon Capital of the World.

"He's got a lot of talent and I told him when he gets [Las Vegas] to act more like Coach P and not Gary," Patterson jokingly said in an interview with Greg Sherman. "Most of Las Vegas -- if you're not on the Strip, it's not bright lights. So for him, it's about doing work. He's just got to have a lot more self discipline to know you got to get in and do your job."

While many people are chomping at the bit to see the second-round pick in pads, Moehrig is just worried about what he can control. He's trying to "work [his] butt off and stack the days."

"I'm trying to not let the expectations get to my head, but just go out there and play football.